Auburn connects scheduling and access control systems with DAX

In this episode of CampusIDNews Chats, Rob Stanford, the IT Manager for Facilities explains how Auburn University uses the DAX software solution from Detrios to simplify and automate critical campus processes.

Auburn relies on a complex network of systems, including Lenel OnGuard for access control, scheduling tools like Mazevo and Ad Astra, and StarRez for housing. In the past, these systems did not communicate effectively, forcing staff to manually update each one.

I could come up with a very high return on investment from a numbers standpoint, but just from a usability and efficiency standpoint, we've seen a huge return on investment.

As a single integration point, DAX connects the multiple scheduling platforms, the housing management system, and the access control system. Now, updates made in DAX automatically sync across all platforms, ensuring doors unlock when needed and access permissions are accurate.

“It started with a single building where we wanted students to access study rooms only if they’d reserved the space,” says Stanford. “From there, we’ve grown the system as more needs arose.”

Efficiency wins with DAX at Auburn

The DAX solution has proven especially valuable during complex events, such as move-in day for student housing or unexpected weather closures. Instead of staff manually making adjustments in multiple systems, they can manage everything from one interface.

Stanford highlights how this automation has significantly reduced human error.

“You used to have to key something in one system, then go into another to apply access or pass it off to another department,” he explains. “When it’s all tied in, you’re making it more efficient and avoiding typos or miscommunication.”

This streamlined approach has allowed staff to focus on higher-priority work rather than repetitive administrative tasks. According to Stanford, the return on investment is clear—not just in cost savings but also in time, effort, and user satisfaction.

Detrios at Auburn: Reliable support and future growth

Beyond the technology itself, Stanford values the partnership with Detrios. When issues arise, he can reach out directly for fast, reliable support. This peace of mind is critical, particularly during high-pressure times like housing move-in.

For campuses looking to better connect their systems, Stanford offers a clear recommendation: “If you have a scheduling system and an access control system that don’t talk, you need DAX – or something like it.”

TRANSCRIPT

At Auburn we have Lenel OnGuard as our access control system, and we have various different scheduling applications.

We have Mazevo, we have Ad Astra, we use Office 365, we have Calendars and Outlook, we also have a housing system, StarRez.

With all of those, we're trying to integrate. When you have certain events or things going on, you want those to be reflected in your access control system, make sure doors are unlocked, and people have the access they need.

We've been able to accomplish that using DAX and Detrios, it's been a really big hit.

It all started when we had some study rooms that people wanted to reserve. We already had the [system] on campus for them to do that, but we wanted them to only have access if they’d booked that space.

It started out in one small building, and we grew from there.

And so that's kind of the room booking kind of reservation type thing.

After that we had another situation where people wanted to control the hours their building was open because it was changing a lot. They wanted to have access to the access control system just for that one little purpose, but we didn’t want to do that.

We decided to try using a Microsoft Outlet calendar.

We said why don't you try it out and see how it goes. It worked great for them, and we've grown it from there.

In both cases, we started with one specific example and then grew as other needs came.

For our housing situation, we just went all in on that. Over a summer we prepped it and when the big move in came for the fall, we had everything set in place and the students had a different experience.

Utilizing DAX from Detrios, we're able to take our schedules from Ad Astra, Mazevo, Office 365, things like that and that's one module that they have.

They have, those integrations already built.

At Auburn, we're able to go in their web configuration module and turn things on and fill out a few fields and it just works.

That's one of the modules they have that handles the unlocking of doors and the creating access for certain periods of time.

Then their housing module is a separate thing, but all within the same web module where we were able to set up our StarRez integration.

Again, they've done all the integration, and we're just configuring it. We're mapping that if you're in this room of this residence hall in StarRez, you have this access level in our OnGuard access control system.

We do that and then it's set it and forget it. We haven't had any issues with that at all.

They have those two different functions all within the same configuration tool.

It doesn't snow much in the south, but we did have a weather day. They have the ability to ignore the events. There were all these calendar events that were coming up where the doors should be unlocked or people should be granted access, but it was decided that we were closing the school down this day.

Rather than having to go into the different scheduling softwares and get rid of [calendar events] or make adjustments, we just had to log into their system and set it to ignore all that stuff. Then we were able to let the access control system and take over, which is where we made the regular adjustments.

No doubt, there are a lot of people working in various different places on campus that don't have to do things anymore that they used to.

I'm sure if I were to sit down and do an analysis, I could come up with a very high return on investment from a numbers standpoint. But just from an effort, usability, efficiency standpoint, the feel that you get is that you got a huge return on investment.

People are very happy; there are tasks they don't have to do any more that they used to have to do. They can focus more on their real job, instead of doing these other things, because the system automatically does it.

It's also helped on mistakes. You used to have to key something in one system, like your scheduling system or StarRez, and then you would either have to go into another system to apply access or change schedules or you would pass it on to another department for them to do. Certainly, you're going to have mistakes when that happens. There's going to be a typo or miscommunication. When it's all tied in, you're making it more efficient, so people don't have to type it in multiple systems and multiple groups aren't having to deal with it.

If you don't have DAX from Detrios, and you have a scheduling system and an access control system that don't talk, you need it or you need something like it. I don't know of anyone else doing the exact thing. They are experts in the arena, and they work well to have the systems communicate with each other in a proper and professional manner using good security techniques, good coding skills, proper APIs, and they maintain that over time.

When you invest in this, you know that it's going to work on this version, I have all the confidence in the world that five years from now, it will continue to work.

If you have a homegrown system, and you think ‘I'm good, it works for me,’ you're going to have to maintain it, and things that are going to change.

That gives me peace of mind, and then, quite honestly, they're really great to work with as well.

It's easy to submit a ticket, and if there is an issue, they will resolve it.

We have a relationship with the company, and that's very important to me. Particularly when we're doing housing stuff, if that's not working and people are trying to move in and they can't get access, that's a big deal.

Knowing that I can pick up the phone and call them or put in a support ticket and get that response is very comforting.