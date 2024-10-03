CBORD to enhance campus access control with AI-enabled facial recognition

Using artificial intelligence to improve biometric access control and detect tailgating is the focus of technology provider Alcatraz AI. Together with CBORD, the two companies plan to bring this advanced technology to the higher ed market.

Rock X is Alcatraz AI’s latest platform offering. It leverages an advanced intelligent tailgate detection platform to alert security if someone piggybacks or follows another approved user through an access point.

The company says that more than 70% of organizations are susceptible to tailgating breaches.

“(Our technology) detects and provides real-time alerts to combat tailgating and data to ensure compliance,” they explain. “And with video at the door, your security team has a clear picture of what took place.”

The goal of the partnership is to provide frictionless access throughout a campus. This includes dining halls, academic areas, athletic facilities or locker rooms, and sensitive research or IT areas.

To deliver on this, Alcatraz AI offers facial recognition in both its mounted door access readers and turnstiles. Both solutions work indoors or outdoors in all weather and lighting conditions.

The technology is used by more than one million employees at Fortune 500 companies to secure data centers, life sciences, financial institutions, higher education, airports, stadium, telecom, and critical infrastructure.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Alcatraz AI to give customers the best in seamless facial authentication and access control,” says CBORD President and CEO Dan Park. “This partnership enables us to offer enhanced security and improved operational efficiency, resulting in a safer, more engaging environment for students, patients, visitors, and staff."