Campus ID News
Card, mobile credential, payment and security
Menu
close
FEATURED
PARTNERS
Alcatraz AI turnstiles

CBORD to enhance campus access control with AI-enabled facial recognition

Collaboration with Alcatraz AI aims to streamline secure access, detect tailgating

CampusIDNews Staff   ||   Oct 03, 2024  ||   ,

Using artificial intelligence to improve biometric access control and detect tailgating is the focus of technology provider Alcatraz AI. Together with CBORD, the two companies plan to bring this advanced technology to the higher ed market.

Rock X is Alcatraz AI’s latest platform offering. It leverages an advanced intelligent tailgate detection platform to alert security if someone piggybacks or follows another approved user through an access point.

The company says that more than 70% of organizations are susceptible to tailgating breaches.

“(Our technology) detects and provides real-time alerts to combat tailgating and data to ensure compliance,” they explain. “And with video at the door, your security team has a clear picture of what took place.”

More than 70% of organizations are susceptible to tailgating breaches, but AI driven technology can detect and inform as incidents occur.

The goal of the partnership is to provide frictionless access throughout a campus. This includes dining halls, academic areas, athletic facilities or locker rooms, and sensitive research or IT areas.

To deliver on this, Alcatraz AI offers facial recognition in both its mounted door access readers and turnstiles. Both solutions work indoors or outdoors in all weather and lighting conditions.

The technology is used by more than one million employees at Fortune 500 companies to secure data centers, life sciences, financial institutions, higher education, airports, stadium, telecom, and critical infrastructure.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Alcatraz AI to give customers the best in seamless facial authentication and access control,” says CBORD President and CEO Dan Park.  “This partnership enables us to offer enhanced security and improved operational efficiency, resulting in a safer, more engaging environment for students, patients, visitors, and staff."

Related Posts

|| TAGS: ,
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

RECENT ARTICLES

Alcatraz AI turnstiles

CBORD to enhance campus access control with AI-enabled facial recognition

Using artificial intelligence to improve biometric access control and detect tailgating is the focus of technology provider Alcatraz AI. Together with CBORD, the two companies plan to bring this advanced technology to the higher ed market. Rock X is Alcatraz AI’s latest platform offering. It leverages an advanced intelligent tailgate detection platform to alert security […]
UVA farmers market with Grubhub
Sep 25, 24 /

UVA farmer’s market uses Grubhub to power ordering and settlement

At various times during the year, the University of Virginia hosts its on-campus Cville Market where students purchase from a variety of local vendors. The goal of the small-scale farmer’s market is to expose students to local merchants and increase awareness about the food system. Last year, the Cville Market saw 15 vendors and thousands […]
Allegion door lock on door
Sep 24, 24 /

Five considerations when choosing wireless access control solutions

By Jeff Koziol, Allegion Business Development Manager, Mobile Credentials In today's rapidly evolving technological landscape, choosing the right access control solution for your building is more critical than ever. Whether you're working on new construction or retrofitting an existing structure, the decision between wired and wireless solutions can have far-reaching implications on installation costs, maintenance, […]
CIDN logo reversed
The only publication dedicated to the use of campus cards, mobile credentials, identity and security technology in the education market. CampusIDNews – formerly CR80News – has served more than 6,500 subscribers for more than two decades.
Twitter

CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) Follow 271 553

CampusIDNews

Attn: friends in the biometrics space. Nominations close Friday for the annual Women in Biometrics Awards. Take five minutes to recognize a colleague or even yourself. http://WomenInBiometrics.com

Feb. 1 webinar explores how mobile ordering enhanced campus life, increased sales at UVA and Central Washington @Grubhub @CBORD

Load More...
Contact
CampusIDNews is published by AVISIAN Publishing
315 E. Georgia St.
Tallahassee, FL 32301
www.AVISIAN.com[email protected]
Use our contact form to submit tips, corrections, or questions to our team.
©2024 CampusIDNews. All rights reserved.