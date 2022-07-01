Stanford prepping for mobile access on campus

Stanford University is preparing for mobile access on campus with a new update to its campus mobile app. The Stanford Mobile app has added a new Mobile Key feature that will utilize HID Seos to enable students and staff to unlock doors on campus using mobile devices.

According to an official university release, the update was made live on June 28 for Stanford faculty and staff, with students able to use the Mobile Key beginning July 6. The update to the Stanford mobile app requires software version 10.7.0 for both iOS and Android devices.

The Mobile Key uses secure, encrypted technology, to enable students to use their smartphone in lieu of a physical Stanford ID card to access doors on campus. To use the Mobile Key, students must have the Stanford Mobile app downloaded on iOS 12.2 or newer, or Android 8.1 or newer on a device that supports Bluetooth, mobile data, and NFC.

In addition to door access, Stanford community members can use their Mobile Key in place of their physical Stanford ID cards to access library resources, retrieve print jobs at Cardinal Print stations, and pay for food with meal plan or Cardinal dollars.

Housing access will remain only through the physical Stanford ID card.

The Mobile Key feature can utilize tap, swipe, or Twist & Go commands to interact with card readers:

Open button. Press the Open button on your Mobile ID in the Stanford Mobile app. The range of your phone’s proximity to each card reader may vary.

Tap. Tap your phone on a card reader as you would with your physical Stanford ID card. You can do this without opening Stanford Mobile as long as the app is running in the background.

Twist & Go Mode (turn on/off in settings). Twist your phone 90 degrees right or left, approximately 6 to 8 inches from the card reader as if you are opening a door knob.

Stanford has also posted the setup guide to add Mobile Key to a smartphone.

The Mobile Key is being treated as an equivalent to a physical key card for door access. This means that in the event that a phone is lost or stolen, students and staff must report it missing to the Stanford ID Card Office immediately so that the Mobile Key can be disabled remotely.