Warning: Suspected Phishing Site Ahead!

This link has been flagged as phishing. We suggest you avoid it.

What is phishing?

This link has been flagged as phishing. Phishing is an attempt to acquire personal information such as passwords and credit card details by pretending to be a trustworthy source.

What can I do?

If you're a visitor of this website
The website owner has been notified and is in the process of resolving the issue. For now, it is recommended that you do not continue to the link that has been flagged.

If you're the owner of this website
Please log in to cloudflare.com to review your flagged website. If you have questions about why this was flagged as phishing please contact the Trust & Safety team for more information.

Cloudflare Ray ID: 84e65915dabc53c2 Performance & security by Cloudflare

New study shows students want mobile access, proptech from campus housing - CampusIDNews
Campus ID News
Card, mobile credential, payment and security
Menu
close
FEATURED
PARTNERS

New study shows students want mobile access, proptech from campus housing

Video interview with Allegion experts explores study's key findings, opps for campus card programs

Chris Corum   ||   Jan 23, 2024  ||   , ,

To attract and retain modern students in on-campus housing, institutions need to invest in advanced technology such as mobile access, secure credentials, wifi, and apps. In the multi-family housing world, such technologies are called ‘proptech’ (property technology).

In this episode of CampusIDChats, we speak with Jeff Koziol, Allegion’s higher education specialist, and Robert Gaulden, the company’s go-to-market lead for multi-family access.

60% of respondents say they would be more likely to select a new residence that offered mobile access control as an amenity. More than one-third would even pay more

Gaulden’s group at Allegion recently release a study exploring what tenants want from multi-family housing/apartments. The report titled “2023 Multifamily Living Trends: A Study on What Multifamily Renters Desire, Expect and Will Pay More For in Their Residences,” is available for free download.

Important findings include significant increases in the adoption of smart home technology, mobile access control, re-prioritization of amenities, as well as online access for tours, leasing, and communication.

Key to campus card programs and other administrators is the similarity between multi-family and on-campus student housing. Resident preferences and expectations for apartment life likely crossover to on-campus housing.

Among the many proptech topics covered, the group discusses findings related to mobile credentials. Impressively, 60% of respondents say they would be more likely to select a new residence that offered mobile access control as an amenity. More than one-third would even pay more.

To learn more about how proptech can improve campus residences and how campus card programs can play a key role, click on the video image at the top of this page.

Related posts:

HID Discount 1HID initiative offers universities valuable resources, promotions CampusIDNews Chats intro graphicCampusIDChat: Upgrading access control technology Default ThumbnailHotel-style door locks: Default ThumbnailOSI Security Devices and HID Team to Provide Access Control to Assistance League of Las Vegas
|| TAGS: , , ,
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

RECENT POSTS

Ohio State University contactless BuckID card

Ohio State’s BuckID begins transition to contactless

Ohio State University’s BuckID program began a campuswide transition to include contactless technology in all university ID cards. Starting in summer 2023, all new cards issued included both a mag stripe and a DESFire contactless chip. “We had been issuing DESFire cards in a limited capacity to certain employees for about two years,” explains Josh […]
Grubhub mobile app
Jan 25, 24 /

Webinar explores how mobile ordering enhanced campus life, increased sales at UVA and Central Washington

Both the University of Virginia and Central Washington University have experienced a variety of benefits since implementing mobile ordering with partner’s CBORD and Grubhub. On Thursday, Feb. 1 from 2-3 EST, you can listen in as a panel explores the improved student experience as well as the streamlined service delivery and financial gains experienced by […]
female student at kiosk

New facial recognition kiosks from HID deliver secure self-service access

HID and Olea Kiosks are partnering to deliver self-service kiosks that expedite and secure user authentication, check-in, and access. Using facial recognition technology, the devices can rapidly authenticate users in secure facilities and high-throughput environments. In addition to the facial recognition camera, the kiosk can also include ID card readers, card printers, fingerprint scanners, barcode […]
CIDN logo reversed
The only publication dedicated to the use of campus cards, mobile credentials, identity and security technology in the education market. CampusIDNews – formerly CR80News – has served more than 6,500 subscribers for more than two decades.
Twitter

CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) Follow 269 563

CampusIDNews



Virtual Terminals from @TransactCampus help University of the Pacific accept payments from any Wi-Fi connected computer or mobile device. @PacificCard

Load More...
Contact
CampusIDNews is published by AVISIAN Publishing
315 E. Georgia St.
Tallahassee, FL 32301
www.AVISIAN.com[email protected]
Use our contact form to submit tips, corrections, or questions to our team.
©2024 CampusIDNews. All rights reserved. 