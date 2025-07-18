Campus ID News
Card, mobile credential, payment and security
Pitt Mobile Panther Card

Pitt launches mobile IDs, lets students choose digital or physical option

Mobile the newest step in institution's 20+ year partnership with Transact

CampusIDNews Staff   ||   Jul 18, 2025  ||   ,

As of July 15, 2025, University of Pittsburgh students, faculty and staff began downloading mobile credentials to phones and smartwatches via Apple Wallet, Google Wallet, and Samsung Wallet.

Pitt launched the new credentials with the help of Transact, the institution’s partner for campus card, transaction system, mobile ordering, and related services. Pitt has been a flagship client for the company since the early 2000s.

Once we are certain that the mobile credential is working as intended, you will need to choose either the mobile Panther ID OR keep your plastic card, but you must choose only one option.

Users will ultimately choose between the new Mobile Panther ID and the current physical contactless Panther Card.

For the initial phase – with an unspecified duration – both the mobile and physical cards will work.

According to the Panther Card office, “Once we are certain that the mobile credential is working as intended, you will need to choose either the mobile Panther ID OR keep your plastic card, but you must choose only one option. Stay tuned throughout the summer for additional information regarding next steps.”

The university says that the mobile ID is part of a larger effort to modernize campus life, enhance security, and reduce plastic waste.

Once activated, it functions everywhere the physical card does.

  • Doors and Building Access
  • Laundry
  • Libraries
  • Dining Hall Turnstiles
  • Bookstore
  • All Pitt Eats locations
  • Student Recreation
  • Residence Hall Gyms
  • Guest Check-in
  • Cart Sign-Out
  • Parking Access

The one exception is that mobile ID users will have to use the Pittsburgh Regional Transit app to access public transit.

An FAQ on the Panther Card site addresses the common concern related to use of the credential if the phone battery dies.

It depends on your device, explains the response.

  • iPhone users: If you have an iPhone XS, XS Max, or XR (or newer), you can useExpress Mode with power reserve for up to five hours after your phone shuts down due to low battery. Older iPhones (iPhone 8 and earlier) do notsupport this feature.
  • Samsung users: If you have an eligible Samsung Galaxy phone or watch, you can make up to 15 transactions within 24 hours after your device powers off from low battery.

Existing students, staff, and faculty who choose the mobile credential will be allowed to keep their physical Panther Card as a souvenir, but it will be deactivated and not work on campus readers, locks, or PRT vehicles.

