Pitt launches mobile IDs, lets students choose digital or physical option

As of July 15, 2025, University of Pittsburgh students, faculty and staff began downloading mobile credentials to phones and smartwatches via Apple Wallet, Google Wallet, and Samsung Wallet.

Pitt launched the new credentials with the help of Transact, the institution’s partner for campus card, transaction system, mobile ordering, and related services. Pitt has been a flagship client for the company since the early 2000s.

Once we are certain that the mobile credential is working as intended, you will need to choose either the mobile Panther ID OR keep your plastic card, but you must choose only one option.

According to the Panther Card office, "Once we are certain that the mobile credential is working as intended, you will need to choose either the mobile Panther ID OR keep your plastic card, but you must choose only one option. Stay tuned throughout the summer for additional information regarding next steps."

The university says that the mobile ID is part of a larger effort to modernize campus life, enhance security, and reduce plastic waste.

Once activated, it functions everywhere the physical card does.

Doors and Building Access

Laundry

Libraries

Dining Hall Turnstiles

Bookstore

All Pitt Eats locations

Student Recreation

Residence Hall Gyms

Guest Check-in

Cart Sign-Out

Parking Access

The one exception is that mobile ID users will have to use the Pittsburgh Regional Transit app to access public transit.

An FAQ on the Panther Card site addresses the common concern related to use of the credential if the phone battery dies.

It depends on your device, explains the response.

If you have an iPhone XS, XS Max, or XR (or newer), you can useExpress Mode with power reserve for up to five hours after your phone shuts down due to low battery. Older iPhones (iPhone 8 and earlier) do notsupport this feature. Samsung users: If you have an eligible Samsung Galaxy phone or watch, you can make up to 15 transactions within 24 hours after your device powers off from low battery.

Existing students, staff, and faculty who choose the mobile credential will be allowed to keep their physical Panther Card as a souvenir, but it will be deactivated and not work on campus readers, locks, or PRT vehicles.