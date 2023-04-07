Campus ID News
Samsung Pay enabling mobile credentials for students in South Korea

CampusIDNews Staff   ||   Apr 07, 2023  ||   

A partnership between Samsung Pay and Hana Financial Group is making mobile credentials available to students in South Korea. The partnership is enabling high school students to provision a mobile ID to their Samsung digital wallets.

According to an official Samsung release, report, the initiative will start with student IDs from high schools affiliated with Hana Financial Group. Hana Financial -- a Korean commercial banking company -- sees working with Samsung Pay as an effective means to expand and improve its versatility.

Currently, 108 high schools across South Korea are affiliated with Hana Financial Group. These schools can now issue and use mobile credential, starting with those that agreed to be a part of the initial launch.

The Samsung Pay mobile student ID can be used the same as the physical card, making it a ubiquitous use case model alongside the plastic credential. Should participating schools decide to enable it, students can use their mobile credential for accessing meal plans and the campus library using their mobile ID.

To provision a mobile ID to Samsung wallet, users must first update to the latest version of Samsung Pay. Once updated students can add the mobile ID by registering their Hana Financial Group debit card, linked to their student ID card, to the Samsung Pay app.

Samsung stresses that student IDs issued through Samsung Pay run a much smaller risk of being lost as compared to the physical student ID card. The company also says that the convenience factor associated with having the student credential on a smartphone maximizes usability.

The two companies are already looking to the future, with plans to expand the scope of mobile ID issuance. While the current launch is exclusively available to the K-12 level, the companies have already set their sights on higher ed, with plans to open mobile ID provisioning to university students in the near future.

