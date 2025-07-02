Campus ID News
Card, mobile credential, payment and security
Modular locker solution streamlines campus order pickup

New smart lockers from Apex fit any space, bring convenience to any dining location

CampusIDNews Staff   ||   Jul 02, 2025  ||   

Apex Order Pickup Solutions launched a new modular system of automated order pickup lockers that can be stacked or setup in custom configurations. The OrderHQ Array Series lockers work in any floor plan without expensive remodeling.

In an interview with Food On Demand, Kent Savage, founder and executive chairman of Apex Order Pickup Solutions, compares the modular lockers to LEGO blocks: versatile, easy to configure, and designed to fit any space.

“You can have two beside each other, three standing on top of each other, all kinds of combinations,” he says. “And they can be added to if volume grows.”

Smart lockers help campuses and other foodservice operators eliminate pickup bottlenecks, optimize staffing, and prevent order mix-ups and theft.

The modular lockers are like LEGO blocks – they are versatile, easy to configure, and designed to fit any space.

Completed food orders are placed securely in compartments and retrieved using an app, campus ID, or unique access code. This eliminates the need for manual order handoff by restaurant staff and reduces pickup time.

OrderHQ Array features include:

  • Flexible configuration options – Individual compartments can be arranged horizontally or stacked vertically with as few or as many units needed.
  • Unlimited placement options – Lockers can sit on countertops, be built-in to a wall, or be free-standing, depending on the location’s infrastructure and traffic pattern.
  • Large compartment sizes – Upsized compartments can hold bigger bags to fit larger orders.
  • Equipped with Order InSight technology – Lockers are monitored by Apex Order InSight technology for visual evidence of order loading and pickup.
  • Easy expandability – The modular design allows campuses to start with a few compartments and add as demand increases.

Once a locker grouping is established, each array operates as a cohesive system that is managed centrally through the ApexIQ technology platform.

The platform integrates with the institution’s existing mobile ordering and back-of-the-house systems. With insights into order completion, wait times, and peak usage, dining teams can plan smarter and operate more efficiently.

TAGS:
RECENT ARTICLES

Amy Surprenant, HID Global
Jun 26, 25 / ,

Effective project management key to GWU mobile credential launch

In a recent interview, HID Global’s Amy Surprenant discusses the project management component of the mobile credential launch at George Washington University (GWU). With 26,000 faculty, staff, and students, the project marked a significant milestone for the institution and its partners, including HID, CBORD, and various on-campus departments and vendors. The deployment of HID Mobile […]
replace allegion reader module
Jun 26, 25 / ,

FIT and Denison both go mobile, but with very different starting points

Denison University and Florida Institute of Technology (FIT) rolled out mobile credentials to students and staff across their campuses. The projects were very different, however, because of the existing reader infrastructure on the two campuses. Each partnered with Allegion and Transact + CBORD to deliver the new digital IDs – stored in Apple Wallet or […]
CIDN logo reversed
The only publication dedicated to the use of campus cards, mobile credentials, identity and security technology in the education market. CampusIDNews – formerly CR80News – has served more than 6,500 subscribers for more than two decades.
