Modular locker solution streamlines campus order pickup

Apex Order Pickup Solutions launched a new modular system of automated order pickup lockers that can be stacked or setup in custom configurations. The OrderHQ Array Series lockers work in any floor plan without expensive remodeling.

In an interview with Food On Demand, Kent Savage, founder and executive chairman of Apex Order Pickup Solutions, compares the modular lockers to LEGO blocks: versatile, easy to configure, and designed to fit any space.

“You can have two beside each other, three standing on top of each other, all kinds of combinations,” he says. “And they can be added to if volume grows.”

Smart lockers help campuses and other foodservice operators eliminate pickup bottlenecks, optimize staffing, and prevent order mix-ups and theft.

Completed food orders are placed securely in compartments and retrieved using an app, campus ID, or unique access code. This eliminates the need for manual order handoff by restaurant staff and reduces pickup time.

OrderHQ Array features include:

Flexible configuration options – Individual compartments can be arranged horizontally or stacked vertically with as few or as many units needed.

Unlimited placement options – Lockers can sit on countertops, be built-in to a wall, or be free-standing, depending on the location’s infrastructure and traffic pattern.

Large compartment sizes – Upsized compartments can hold bigger bags to fit larger orders.

Equipped with Order InSight technology – Lockers are monitored by Apex Order InSight technology for visual evidence of order loading and pickup.

Easy expandability – The modular design allows campuses to start with a few compartments and add as demand increases.

Once a locker grouping is established, each array operates as a cohesive system that is managed centrally through the ApexIQ technology platform.

The platform integrates with the institution’s existing mobile ordering and back-of-the-house systems. With insights into order completion, wait times, and peak usage, dining teams can plan smarter and operate more efficiently.