Campus ID News
Card, mobile credential, payment and security
Menu
close
FEATURED
PARTNERS

Grubhub serves more than 400 campuses with partnership-first approach to dining

Technology focus for 2026 includes enhancing offline mode and outgoing data feeds to partners

CampusIDNews Staff   ||   Jun 12, 2026  ||   ,

In this episode of CampusIDNews Chats, George Davey, Partnerships Director at Grubhub Campus, discusses how the company’s campus dining platform is designed around partnership, flexibility, and convenience for both institutions and students. The company now partners with more than 400 campuses nationwide and continues expanding its capabilities in 2026, with improvements to offline functionality and enhanced data integrations for campus partners.

He says they focus heavily on listening to customer feedback and working collaboratively with colleges and universities to improve the dining experience. That approach extends across support services, customer success management, and product development. The goal is to create a smoother and more connected experience for campus administrators, dining teams, and end users alike.

Connecting campus credentials with dining tech ecosystem

The platform enables students, faculty, and staff to connect campus payment methods directly within the Grubhub app, including declining balance accounts, meal swipes, and meal equivalencies. Users can then order from participating campus dining locations while skipping traditional lines. Because the system is powered by the broader Grubhub marketplace, students can continue using the same app experience off campus or while traveling during breaks.

Students can add their student tender, declining balance, meal swipes or meal equivalency, and then order from their favorite merchants on campus while skipping the line.

Davey also highlights Grubhub’s wide-ranging technology ecosystem, including kiosk solutions, POS hardware, kitchen display systems, robot delivery partnerships, reusable container initiatives, lockers, and frictionless technologies.

 

 

TRANSCRIPT:

 

My name is George Davey. I'm the Partnerships Director at Grubhub Campus. At Grubhub Campus, we take a partnership approach to everything that we're doing.

Whether that's our support function, whether that's our best-in-class CSMs, or the products we're delivering, we're always listening to the voice of our customer to make sure that we enhance the experience on college campuses for our partners, and also for the end users.

The Grubhub platform allows students, faculty and staff to affiliate with their campus. They can add their student tender, declining balance, meal swipes or meal equivalency, and then they're able to order from their favorite merchants on campus while skipping the line.

Because we're powered by Grubhub, we have access to hundreds of thousands of restaurants in the marketplace as well. So, when students are perhaps visiting home or it's spring break, they're able to jump into the same app they use on campus and order from their favorite merchants off campus as well.

Some recent exciting developments is further enhancing our offline mode across our kiosks, POS and KDSs. This will continue to improve our platform stability.

Grubhub has what we call our Ultimate Solution, which provides hardware to a front of house staff through our POS and also for customers with our kiosk solution. We also have KDS's (Kitchen Display Systems), so orders are easily seen and you can pick up your order when it's ready.

Grubhub currently partners with over 400 campuses across the United States, and we're continuing to grow in 2026. As well as our campus partnerships, we also have partnerships with ancillary providers such as robot delivery, frictionless technology, reusable containers, and lockers.

Some recent exciting developments is further enhancing our offline mode across our kiosks, POS and KDSs. This will continue to improve our platform stability.

Moreover, we understand the importance of data, so we've enhanced our outgoing data feeds to our partners while also working on projects where we can actually ingest your data and publish it to our front end.

To find out more, please visit grubhub.com/about/campus.

|| TAGS: ,
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

RECENT ARTICLES

George Davey, Grubhub, video interview
Jun 12, 26 / ,

Grubhub serves more than 400 campuses with partnership-first approach to dining

In this episode of CampusIDNews Chats, George Davey, Partnerships Director at Grubhub Campus, discusses how the company’s campus dining platform is designed around partnership, flexibility, and convenience for both institutions and students. The company now partners with more than 400 campuses nationwide and continues expanding its capabilities in 2026, with improvements to offline functionality and […]
Florida State University entrance building
Jun 11, 26 /

OpenAI facing lawsuits following Florida State dining hall shooting

Last year’s tragic shooting at Florida State University, which killed two and injured five, has led to a wave of legal action against technology giant OpenAI. The first lawsuit was filed on May 10 in Florida’s northern federal district court by the family of Tiru Chabba, a 45-year-old husband and father of two who worked […]
University of Utah UCard video intro screen
Jun 10, 26 / ,

Best of 2026 campus card awards presented for marketing, innovative tech, and leadership

Each year at the NACCU Annual Conference, a series of awards are presented to individuals and institutions for innovation and dedication to the profession. At the 2026 Annual Conference in Covington, Kentucky, three institutions and five individuals were recognized. Congratulations to all the winners and nominees. Best Video Award: University of Utah The University of […]
CIDN logo reversed
The only publication dedicated to the use of campus cards, mobile credentials, identity and security technology in the education market. CampusIDNews – formerly CR80News – has served more than 6,500 subscribers for more than two decades.
Twitter

CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) Follow 272 526

CampusIDNews

Great inverview on the Public Key Open Credential (PKOC) standard with ELATEC's Jason Ouellette, Chairman of the Board for the @PSIAlliance.

Attn: friends in the biometrics space. Nominations close Friday for the annual Women in Biometrics Awards. Take five minutes to recognize a colleague or even yourself. http://WomenInBiometrics.com

Load More...
Contact
CampusIDNews is published by AVISIAN Publishing
315 E. Georgia St.
Tallahassee, FL 32301
www.AVISIAN.com[email protected]
Use our contact form to submit tips, corrections, or questions to our team.
©2026 CampusIDNews. All rights reserved.