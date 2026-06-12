Grubhub serves more than 400 campuses with partnership-first approach to dining

In this episode of CampusIDNews Chats, George Davey, Partnerships Director at Grubhub Campus, discusses how the company’s campus dining platform is designed around partnership, flexibility, and convenience for both institutions and students. The company now partners with more than 400 campuses nationwide and continues expanding its capabilities in 2026, with improvements to offline functionality and enhanced data integrations for campus partners.

He says they focus heavily on listening to customer feedback and working collaboratively with colleges and universities to improve the dining experience. That approach extends across support services, customer success management, and product development. The goal is to create a smoother and more connected experience for campus administrators, dining teams, and end users alike.

Connecting campus credentials with dining tech ecosystem

The platform enables students, faculty, and staff to connect campus payment methods directly within the Grubhub app, including declining balance accounts, meal swipes, and meal equivalencies. Users can then order from participating campus dining locations while skipping traditional lines. Because the system is powered by the broader Grubhub marketplace, students can continue using the same app experience off campus or while traveling during breaks.

Students can add their student tender, declining balance, meal swipes or meal equivalency, and then order from their favorite merchants on campus while skipping the line.

Davey also highlights Grubhub’s wide-ranging technology ecosystem, including kiosk solutions, POS hardware, kitchen display systems, robot delivery partnerships, reusable container initiatives, lockers, and frictionless technologies.

TRANSCRIPT:

My name is George Davey. I'm the Partnerships Director at Grubhub Campus. At Grubhub Campus, we take a partnership approach to everything that we're doing.

Whether that's our support function, whether that's our best-in-class CSMs, or the products we're delivering, we're always listening to the voice of our customer to make sure that we enhance the experience on college campuses for our partners, and also for the end users.

The Grubhub platform allows students, faculty and staff to affiliate with their campus. They can add their student tender, declining balance, meal swipes or meal equivalency, and then they're able to order from their favorite merchants on campus while skipping the line.

Because we're powered by Grubhub, we have access to hundreds of thousands of restaurants in the marketplace as well. So, when students are perhaps visiting home or it's spring break, they're able to jump into the same app they use on campus and order from their favorite merchants off campus as well.

Some recent exciting developments is further enhancing our offline mode across our kiosks, POS and KDSs. This will continue to improve our platform stability.

Grubhub has what we call our Ultimate Solution, which provides hardware to a front of house staff through our POS and also for customers with our kiosk solution. We also have KDS's (Kitchen Display Systems), so orders are easily seen and you can pick up your order when it's ready.

Grubhub currently partners with over 400 campuses across the United States, and we're continuing to grow in 2026. As well as our campus partnerships, we also have partnerships with ancillary providers such as robot delivery, frictionless technology, reusable containers, and lockers.

Some recent exciting developments is further enhancing our offline mode across our kiosks, POS and KDSs. This will continue to improve our platform stability.

Moreover, we understand the importance of data, so we've enhanced our outgoing data feeds to our partners while also working on projects where we can actually ingest your data and publish it to our front end.

To find out more, please visit grubhub.com/about/campus.