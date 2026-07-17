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Unifying mobile and physical credentials for the future-ready campus

SECANDA pilots industry change with hybrid approach to campus ID

Contributor   ||   Jul 17, 2026  ||   ,
By Sebastien Dayer, CEO, SECANDA Inc.

As university campuses evolve to meet the high expectations of a tech-savvy student body, SECANDA is leading the charge in redefining campus identity and access management. We are proud to announce a new initiative piloting a hybrid approach to credentialing, proving that the future of campus security lies in the powerful combination of traditional RFID cards and modern mobile technology.

Plastic cards remain essential for durability and offline reliability, while mobile credentials provide the immediate, frictionless digital access.

The campus of the future is a hybrid one. While the traditional plastic card remains a staple, it simply cannot keep pace with the connectivity and accessibility demands of modern services. By pairing the reliability of RFID cards with the versatility of mobile credentials, we are creating a more secure, accessible, and connected environment for students and staff alike.

Modernizing campus access and payments

SECANDA is shifting the industry standard by delivering a seamless, unified experience that integrates diverse technologies into a single ecosystem. Key highlights of this hybrid approach include:

  • Versatile "tap" technology: Users can choose their preferred method of interaction, utilizing NFC or Bluetooth technology to "tap" their phone for secure access or payments, while maintaining the physical RFID card as a robust, universal fallback for high-traffic or specialized areas.
  • QR code integration: Expanding beyond traditional NFC, SECANDA’s QR code payment and access features offer institutions a low-barrier, high-impact way to authorize transactions and secure entry points without the need for additional reader hardware at every location. SECANDA’s secure QR codes can be dynamic or static and ensure your users are always protected.
  • Strengthening the campus ecosystem: The integration of card and mobile credentials ensures that legacy infrastructure and state-of-the-art digital services coexist, allowing institutions to modernize without the disruption of a "rip-and-replace" transition. 

Why the hybrid model wins

While many industry players focus exclusively on mobile adoption, SECANDA recognizes the practical realities of campus life. Plastic cards remain essential for durability and offline reliability, while mobile credentials provide the immediate, frictionless digital access that students expect for dining, event entry, and secure facility access. By bridging these two worlds, SECANDA empowers universities to optimize security protocols while significantly improving the daily student experience.

For more information on how SECANDA is pioneering hybrid credentialing and digital identity solutions, visit secanda-inc.com.

About the author:

Sebastien Dayer serves as CEO of SECANDA Inc. SECANDA is a leading provider of integrated solutions for digital identity, access control, and payment ecosystems. With nearly 45 years of expertise, the company serves over 500 institutions worldwide, connecting people, services, and infrastructure through a single, secure, and flexible platform.

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