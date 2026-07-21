Campus ID News
Card, mobile credential, payment and security
Menu
close
FEATURED
PARTNERS

Bots streamline card production at University of Michigan

Software automations reduce card office bottlenecks, save 40 hours per week of manual labor

CampusIDNews Staff   ||   Jul 21, 2026  ||   , ,

Faced with thousands of incoming students and a growing volume of conference credentials, the University of Michigan found itself relying on a surprisingly manual process. Its legacy card production software lacked print queue functionality, requiring staff to repeatedly initiate print jobs throughout the day. To keep up, the institution hired temporary workers each summer, but the process was inefficient, error-prone, and led to duplicate card production.

In this episode of CampusIDNews Chats, we spoke with Paul Bower, Program Manager for the Mcard at the University of Michigan. He describes how his team worked with the university’s automation and robotics department to build a software-based workflow that eliminated 40+ hours per week of manual labor while improving efficiency and accuracy.

Card printing became more consistent, reporting improved, and staff no longer needed to spend their days monitoring repetitive print jobs.

Rather than waiting years for a software replacement through the RFP process, the team partnered with the campus robotics process automation group to create a Power Automate workflow that mimicked the actions of a human operator. The automation enters student records, initiates card production, waits for printing to finish, and then moves on to the next card.

Freeing staff for more meaningful work

The project required only about 40 combined hours of development and administrative effort but produced significant operational benefits. Card printing became more consistent, reporting improved, and staff no longer needed to spend their days monitoring repetitive print jobs. Instead, temporary workers were reassigned to orientation support and student-facing activities.

Today, orientation card lists are uploaded into a designated Excel spreadsheet. Power Automate opens the spreadsheet, launches the card production software, and processes each record.

Today, the workflow processes orientation card lists automatically while staff oversee exceptions and printer issues. The university has since expanded automation efforts into other areas, including conference attendee processing and database validation.

Bower says the key takeaway is that institutions do not need to wait for major system replacements to improve operations. By identifying simple, repetitive tasks and leveraging tools already available through platforms like Microsoft 365, campuses can reduce manual work, improve accuracy, and create more time for higher-value initiatives.

To listen to the full interview, click the image at the top of this page.

 

 

TRANSCRIPT:

A recurring challenge at the University of Michigan was managing the annual influx of conference cards while simultaneously preparing for thousands of incoming undergraduate and graduate students. The problem stemmed from legacy card production software that lacked a print queue. Staff had to manually click “print” every time a card finished processing.

To keep up with demand, the office hired four temporary workers each summer whose primary responsibility was repeatedly initiating print jobs. This created inefficiencies, wasted labor, and increased the likelihood of duplicate card production when multiple people worked from the same print lists.

The team's first thought was to replace the card production software, but the RFP process would take months, if not years. Instead, they looked for a short-term solution that could reduce the burden while a long-term replacement was pursued.

Automating repetitive tasks with bots

Working with the university's robotics process automation team, they developed a Power Automate workflow that replicated the manual printing process. The attended bot enters a person's unique ID, pulls up their record, initiates card production, waits for the process to complete, and then repeats the cycle automatically.

The automation project required approximately 30 hours of development time from the robotics team and about 10 hours from the card office staff.

The automation project required approximately 30 hours of development time from the RPA team and about 10 hours from the card office staff. After testing, the workflow eliminated the need for employees to manually monitor card printing throughout the day.

The automation also improved reporting and tracking.

The bot logs printed cards, records statuses, and flags exceptions that require manual review. Rather than assigning staff to repetitive printing tasks, the university redirected those workers toward orientation support and student engagement activities.

New workflow frees staff for higher level work

Today, orientation card lists are uploaded into a designated Excel spreadsheet. Power Automate opens the spreadsheet, launches the card production software, processes each record, and updates the spreadsheet with print results and status information. Staff primarily monitor the printers for jams or exceptions while focusing on other projects.

For institutions interested in automation, the recommendation is to start small. Many campuses already have access to tools such as Microsoft Power Automate through existing Microsoft 365 licenses. Even without a dedicated automation team, institutions can begin by identifying simple, repetitive tasks that consume time and resources.

The University of Michigan has since expanded automation efforts beyond card printing, including automating portions of conference attendee processing and database validation. The lesson learned is that once organizations begin exploring automation, they often uncover many additional opportunities to improve efficiency and redirect staff toward higher-value work.

|| TAGS: ,
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

RECENT ARTICLES

alexa rohr university of arizona interview about University of Arizona mobile credential
Aug 13, 26 / , ,

University of Arizona details its vendor-agnostic mobile credential solution

In this episode of CampusIDNews Chats, Alexa Rohr explains how her team approached the University of Arizona mobile credential project, completely rethinking the campus credential ecosystem from the ground up. Flexibility key to University of Arizona mobile credential system Rather than layering mobile wallets onto outdated infrastructure, the University of Arizona focused on creating a […]
Bowling Green Avride robots navigate campus
Aug 12, 26 /

Bowling Green replaces Starship with Avride robots and Grubhub app

Bowling Green State University is launching new delivery robots from Avride just in time for the start of the Fall 2026 term. In mid-August, 30 robots will begin delivering food from the university’s dining options to locations across the campus. Bowling Green is one of five U.S. higher ed institution to deploy Avride robots. Other […]
Persona Campus Online
Aug 06, 26 /

PERSONA Campus Online evolves to meet changing higher ed access control needs

For nearly 25 years, PERSONA Campus™ Online has helped colleges and universities take a practical first step into electronic access control – especially in residence halls, where security needs are unique and credentials change frequently. Historically, the security industry focused on the main campus to the exclusion of residence halls, says Patrick Hill, Director of […]
CIDN logo reversed
The only publication dedicated to the use of campus cards, mobile credentials, identity and security technology in the education market. CampusIDNews – formerly CR80News – has served more than 6,500 subscribers for more than two decades.
Twitter

CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) Follow 272 524

CampusIDNews

Great inverview on the Public Key Open Credential (PKOC) standard with ELATEC's Jason Ouellette, Chairman of the Board for the @PSIAlliance.

Attn: friends in the biometrics space. Nominations close Friday for the annual Women in Biometrics Awards. Take five minutes to recognize a colleague or even yourself. http://WomenInBiometrics.com

Load More...
Contact
CampusIDNews is published by AVISIAN Publishing
315 E. Georgia St.
Tallahassee, FL 32301
www.AVISIAN.com[email protected]
Use our contact form to submit tips, corrections, or questions to our team.
©2026 CampusIDNews. All rights reserved.