Campus ID News
Card, mobile credential, payment and security
Menu
close
FEATURED
PARTNERS
Drake University ID card

Mobile ID coming to Drake University

Spring launch to mark culmination of multi-year process to chart course and deploy necessary devices

CampusIDNews Staff   ||   Dec 14, 2023  ||   ,

This spring a campus-wide rollout of mobile credentials is planned for Iowa’s Drake University. The incoming first-year class will be the first not to receive a physical card.

Drake’s existing campus card partner Transact is providing the mobile credential technology. As with other Transact programs, the Drake IDs will reside in the Apple Wallet on iPhones and Apple Watches or the Google Wallet on Android phones and watches.

Transact acted as the mediator between Drake and Apple, so we have not had to directly engage with Apple at a corporate level

Drake students are accustomed to using Transact’s eAccounts app to manage their card-based accounts and services, so using the app to add their mobile credential should be an easy addition.

Jeff Regan, Drake’s project manager for the rollout told the Times Delphic the virtual ID will work everywhere the physical cards work now, including doors, printers, dining, the Bulldogs Bucks program, and even Starbucks.

Because of the experience at other campuses across the country, Transact was able to guide Drake through the development process with Apple, Regan says. “(They) acted as the mediator between Drake and Apple, so we have not had to directly engage with them at a corporate level.”

Transact required the mobile credentials to be tested on at least 1% of the campus population, but Drake project management expanded this to a two-month test with 200 people.

Discussions about the move to mobile began between the Drake team and Transact several years ago, but the real process began in spring 2023 after the project was approved by the President’s Council.

Still, because key campus stakeholders understood mobile credential was the end goal, they began preparing for its launch years ago. As new or replacement devices were purchased, they selected readers that would support the next gen ID.

“Printing physical cards and supporting card printing software and machines is going away,” Regan says. “We expect to see an improvement from a user experience perspective of getting an ID.”

The comment that ‘students will leave home without their ID card but will never forget their phone’ has been overused to the point of becoming trite. But Drake’s director of public safety, Scott Law, put an original spin on it.

“We have fire alarms at two o’clock in the morning. You’ll see students out there with their cell phone and a towel, but they may not have anything else with them,” he says. “So I think this is a huge step.”

 

Related posts:

2016 cr80news expert panel 1Card migrations, contactless and mobile credentials… Oh, my! Mobiule ID benefits 1The benefits of combining physical cards and mobile IDs slider HIDseos 1HID smart cards, Mobile ID deployed at high school in Mexico Mobile pay 1University of Texas student government pines for mobile ID
|| TAGS:
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

RECENT POSTS

Grubhub Delivery report 2023
Dec 14, 23 /

Grubhub reveals the most-ordered foods for students and diners in 2023

It is called the 2023 Delivered report and it synthesizes data from literally millions of orders from diners across the U.S. It is arguably one of the best views into current food and beverage trends. Campuses should take this data to heart. It is an invaluable glimpse into what our students want to eat in […]
Drake University ID card
Dec 14, 23 / ,

Mobile ID coming to Drake University

This spring a campus-wide rollout of mobile credentials is planned for Iowa’s Drake University. The incoming first-year class will be the first not to receive a physical card. Drake’s existing campus card partner Transact is providing the mobile credential technology. As with other Transact programs, the Drake IDs will reside in the Apple Wallet on […]
University of Houston Downtown laptop checkout locker

UHouston Downtown students use campus card and kiosk to check-out laptops

Dykes Library at the University of Houston Downtown has offered loaner laptops to students for years, but a new automated kiosk is streamlining the process. The self-checkout kiosk holds up to 12 laptops. Currently enrolled students can grab one the laptop by clicking a few buttons on the kiosk’s touchscreen and presenting their student ID.They […]
CIDN logo reversed
The only publication dedicated to the use of campus cards, mobile credentials, identity and security technology in the education market. CampusIDNews – formerly CR80News – has served more than 6,500 subscribers for more than two decades.
Twitter

CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) Follow 267 514

CampusIDNews

Join us, @NACCUorg, and @TouchNet to explore how campus card programs can successfully navigate the sales and procurement process. Join the webinar on June 6, 2 pm EDT. https://go.touchnet.com/l/652093/2022-05-18/lsndq

Webinar: Learn how the University of Arizona uses campus cards, mobile ordering, kiosks, lockers, and robots to revolutionize campus dining. April 7, 2-2:30 EDT. Register Now at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7821245544009488910?source=campus-id

Load More...
Contact
CampusIDNews is published by AVISIAN Publishing
315 E. Georgia St.
Tallahassee, FL 32301
www.AVISIAN.com[email protected]
Use our contact form to submit tips, corrections, or questions to our team.
©2023 CampusIDNews. All rights reserved.