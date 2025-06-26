FIT and Denison both go mobile, but with very different starting points

Denison University and Florida Institute of Technology (FIT) rolled out mobile credentials to students and staff across their campuses. The projects were very different, however, because of the existing reader infrastructure on the two campuses.

Each partnered with Allegion and Transact + CBORD to deliver the new digital IDs – stored in Apple Wallet or Google Wallet. Now students access facilities, residence halls, and other campus amenities using their phones rather than traditional plastic cards.

Both institutions were already users of Allegion door access readers and the CBORD transaction system and access control system, CS Access.

Still, the workload was very different for each.

The per door work at Denison was not nearly as intense given their recent move to Allegion locks with CBORD CS Access. Most firmware already supported mobile Wallet.

“The campuses had different starting points in terms of prepping their electronic locks and readers for mobile,” says Jeff Koziol, Business Development Manager for Mobile Credential at Allegion.

“FIT has been an Allegion customer for more than a decade, so they have ten-year legacy hardware on campus,” he explains. “This required some at-the-door firmware and hardware updating.”

Specifically, some read heads in the existing Schlage AD-400 wireless locks had to be replaced.

In contrast, Denison College installed its Allegion hardware just four years ago. Their Schlage MTB readers and LE/ NDE mobile-enabled wireless locks already supported mobile credentials.

While the infrastructure was different, they have other things in common.

Both have small enrollments – Denison serving 2,400 and FIT 3,600. They show that mobile isn’t reserved for large, power-five-conference institutions only.

Additionally, the move to mobile at both institutions is a direct response to student feedback and the desire to align campus services with the needs of today’s students.

“By adopting digital IDs, schools like FIT and Denison are doing more than modernizing credentials – they're showing an earnest commitment to student success," said Rasheed Behrooznia, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Campus ID and Commerce for Transact + CBORD. "Digital IDs have proven to remove barriers, foster a greater sense of belonging, and meet digital expectations.”