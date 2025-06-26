Campus ID News
Card, mobile credential, payment and security
Menu
close
FEATURED
PARTNERS
replace allegion reader module

FIT and Denison both go mobile, but with very different starting points

Newer access readers made the lift far easier at one institution

CampusIDNews Staff   ||   Jun 26, 2025  ||   ,

Denison University and Florida Institute of Technology (FIT) rolled out mobile credentials to students and staff across their campuses. The projects were very different, however, because of the existing reader infrastructure on the two campuses.

Each partnered with Allegion and Transact + CBORD to deliver the new digital IDs – stored in Apple Wallet or Google Wallet. Now students access facilities, residence halls, and other campus amenities using their phones rather than traditional plastic cards.

Both institutions were already users of Allegion door access readers and the CBORD transaction system and access control system, CS Access.

Still, the workload was very different for each.

The per door work at Denison was not nearly as intense given their recent move to Allegion locks with CBORD CS Access. Most firmware already supported mobile Wallet.

“The campuses had different starting points in terms of prepping their electronic locks and readers for mobile,” says Jeff Koziol, Business Development Manager for Mobile Credential at Allegion.

“FIT has been an Allegion customer for more than a decade, so they have ten-year legacy hardware on campus,” he explains. “This required some at-the-door firmware and hardware updating.”

Specifically, some read heads in the existing Schlage AD-400 wireless locks had to be replaced.

In contrast, Denison College installed its Allegion hardware just four years ago. Their Schlage MTB readers and LE/ NDE mobile-enabled wireless locks already supported mobile credentials.

“The per door work at Denison was not nearly as intense given their recent move to Allegion locks and readers with CBORD CS Access,” says Koziol. “Most of the firmware already supported mobile Wallet.”

Both have small enrollments showing that mobile isn’t reserved for large, power-five-conference institutions only.

While the infrastructure was different, they have other things in common.

Both have small enrollments – Denison serving 2,400 and FIT 3,600. They show that mobile isn’t reserved for large, power-five-conference institutions only.

Additionally, the move to mobile at both institutions is a direct response to student feedback and the desire to align campus services with the needs of today’s students.

“By adopting digital IDs, schools like FIT and Denison are doing more than modernizing credentials – they're showing an earnest commitment to student success," said Rasheed Behrooznia, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Campus ID and Commerce for Transact + CBORD. "Digital IDs have proven to remove barriers, foster a greater sense of belonging, and meet digital expectations.”

|| TAGS: ,
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

RECENT ARTICLES

Amy Surprenant, HID Global
Jun 26, 25 / ,

Effective project management key to GWU mobile credential launch

In a recent interview, HID Global’s Amy Surprenant discusses the project management component of the mobile credential launch at George Washington University (GWU). With 26,000 faculty, staff, and students, the project marked a significant milestone for the institution and its partners, including HID, CBORD, and various on-campus departments and vendors. The deployment of HID Mobile […]
replace allegion reader module
Jun 26, 25 / ,

FIT and Denison both go mobile, but with very different starting points

Denison University and Florida Institute of Technology (FIT) rolled out mobile credentials to students and staff across their campuses. The projects were very different, however, because of the existing reader infrastructure on the two campuses. Each partnered with Allegion and Transact + CBORD to deliver the new digital IDs – stored in Apple Wallet or […]
Jessica Bender, Palm Beach State College
Jun 19, 25 / , ,

Palm Beach State decides mobile credentials are not right for their campus

Palm Beach State College’s campus card office has opted to forego mobile credentials and stick with their longtime magstripe cards. While the decision may seem unusual to some, Jessica Bender, the college’s auxiliary services manager, explains to CampusIDNews the rationale and the research that went into it. With a student population of 40,000, the college […]
CIDN logo reversed
The only publication dedicated to the use of campus cards, mobile credentials, identity and security technology in the education market. CampusIDNews – formerly CR80News – has served more than 6,500 subscribers for more than two decades.
Twitter

CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) Follow 271 537

CampusIDNews

Attn: friends in the biometrics space. Nominations close Friday for the annual Women in Biometrics Awards. Take five minutes to recognize a colleague or even yourself. http://WomenInBiometrics.com

Feb. 1 webinar explores how mobile ordering enhanced campus life, increased sales at UVA and Central Washington @Grubhub @CBORD

Load More...
Contact
CampusIDNews is published by AVISIAN Publishing
315 E. Georgia St.
Tallahassee, FL 32301
www.AVISIAN.com[email protected]
Use our contact form to submit tips, corrections, or questions to our team.
©2025 CampusIDNews. All rights reserved.