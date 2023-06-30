HID Tech Talks: Mobile Access 101

In this edition of CampusIDChats we start our three-part Tech Talks series with HID Global, covering some of the key discussions around mobile and the technology that underpins it. In this first installment, HID's Director of End User Business Development for Higher Education, Tim Nyblom, gives a "101" lesson on mobile for access control.

Nyblom helps to shed some light on the main reasons universities should be considering mobile for access control, including ROI, increased security, user experience and convenience, and sustainability.

We also discuss the options currently available to campuses interested in deploying mobile access, the importance of flexibility in that choice, and how to get your campus environment lined up for mobile now so that deployment is smoother down the line.