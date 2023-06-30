Campus ID News
Card, mobile credential, payment and security
Menu
close
FEATURED
PARTNERS

HID Tech Talks: Mobile Access 101

Andrew Hudson   ||   Jun 30, 2023  ||   ,

In this edition of CampusIDChats we start our three-part Tech Talks series with HID Global, covering some of the key discussions around mobile and the technology that underpins it. In this first installment, HID's Director of End User Business Development for Higher Education, Tim Nyblom, gives a "101" lesson on mobile for access control.

Nyblom helps to shed some light on the main reasons universities should be considering mobile for access control, including ROI, increased security, user experience and convenience, and sustainability.

We also discuss the options currently available to campuses interested in deploying mobile access, the importance of flexibility in that choice, and how to get your campus environment lined up for mobile now so that deployment is smoother down the line.

Related posts:

CampusIDNews Chats intro graphicCampusIDChat: Upgrading access control technology CampusIDChat: HID adds to higher ed team CampusIDChat: "Tyler's top tips" series with ASSA ABLOY CampusIDChat: Trends in campus access with Allegion
|| TAGS: , ,
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

RECENT POSTS

Jun 30, 23 / ,

HID Tech Talks: Mobile Access 101

In this edition of CampusIDChats, we start our three-part Tech Talks series with HID Global, covering some of the key discussions around mobile and the technology that underpins it. In this first installment, HID's Director of End User Business Development for Higher Education, Tim Nyblom, gives a "101" lesson on mobile for access control.
Jun 30, 23 / ,

Research at NAU examines delivery robot, pedestrian interactions

A new study conducted by a team of researchers at Northern Arizona University is examining instances of conflict between delivery robots and pedestrians in an attempt to improve delivery infrastructure going forward. With Northern Arizona being one of the earliest adopters of the technology, having deployed a fleet of delivery robots in 2019, the Flagstaff, Ariz. campus makes an ideal research location.
Jun 29, 23 /

Transact partners with Talkiatry to bolster campus mental health resources

Mobile credential and payment solutions provider, Transact Campus, has revealed a new partnership with in-network psychiatric care provider, Talkiatry intended to provide students with virtual mental health care. Together, the companies hope to help address what has been an escalating mental health crisis on college campuses.
CIDN logo reversed
The only publication dedicated to the use of campus cards, mobile credentials, identity and security technology in the education market. CampusIDNews – formerly CR80News – has served more than 6,500 subscribers for more than two decades.
Twitter

CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) Follow 267 518

CampusIDNews

Join us, @NACCUorg, and @TouchNet to explore how campus card programs can successfully navigate the sales and procurement process. Join the webinar on June 6, 2 pm EDT. https://go.touchnet.com/l/652093/2022-05-18/lsndq

Webinar: Learn how the University of Arizona uses campus cards, mobile ordering, kiosks, lockers, and robots to revolutionize campus dining. April 7, 2-2:30 EDT. Register Now at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7821245544009488910?source=campus-id

Load More...
Contact
CampusIDNews is published by AVISIAN Publishing
315 E. Georgia St.
Tallahassee, FL 32301
www.AVISIAN.com[email protected]
Use our contact form to submit tips, corrections, or questions to our team.
©2023 CampusIDNews. All rights reserved.