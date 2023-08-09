HID Tech Talks: Key management for contactless card systems

Key management for contactless cards and mobile credentials is a hot topic in the higher ed campus card market. In this third segment of the HID Tech Talk series, HID's Tim Nyblom, Director of End User Business Development for Higher Education, and Nathan Cummings, Director of Sales Education for Higher Education, explore options for secure key management.

Listen in as we explore the pros and cons of owning keys, holding and securing keys internally on campus, and partnering with external key managers. The discussion will help clear up the confusion concerning this "key" security decision.

What is key management?

“Smart card and mobile credentials don’t just use a single key, they use a key set with multiple keys for multiple functions in the device,” says Cummings. “How those keys are generated, stored, used, distributed, and finally destroyed is the basis of key management.”

What does it mean to own your own keys? How do you build them, hold them, and protect them securely in a campus environment? Can you get the benefit of owning your keys but still rely on a partner to support your key management?

