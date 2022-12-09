Skip to content

TouchNet report offers insight on ID management tech deployments

A new report compiled by TouchNet is shedding some light on how a number of higher education institutions are deploying ID management technology on campus. The survey was conducted in March 2022, and saw TouchNet poll 150 higher education leaders, including finance or C-suite executives working at four-year institutions.

Among the survey findings was a need and importance for ID technology enhancements:

  • 52% of those surveyed said that enhancements to ID technology have several advantages, especially in driving enrollment.
  • 35% of respondents said they believed the technology could help them attract and retain skilled faculty and staff.

Respondents also reported their organizations struggling to make data-driven decisions. Respondents stated an interest in using insights gleaned from ID management technology integrations as a means to bring attention to gaps and opportunities that might have remained hidden otherwise.

  • 63% of respondents said technology systems and their data were poorly integrated across departments.
  • 50% of respondents said that business, financial and operational decisions at their institutions hinge largely on instinct, anecdotal evidence, personal experiences, preferences or peer recommendations.

For more on the TouchNet survey, the full report and infographic summary is available for free download.

