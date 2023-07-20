HID Tech Talks: Understanding NFC and BLE

In this edition of CampusIDChats, we do a bit of deep dive on Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and Near-Field Communication (NFC), as well as talk about campus card reader upgrades, reasons to upgrade to mobile.

HID's Director of Sales Engineering for Higher Education, Nathan Cummings talks through the finer details of each technology and the advantages campuses can realize when going mobile.

We also discuss HID's Reader Manager and how campuses can leverage the program to easily manage Signo and iCLASS SE readers in the field.

Finally, Cummings offers his advice for campuses looking to move to mobile and how to determine which upgrades best suit your campus' specific environment.