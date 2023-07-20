Campus ID News
Card, mobile credential, payment and security
HID Tech Talks: Understanding NFC and BLE

Andrew Hudson   ||   Jul 20, 2023   

In this edition of CampusIDChats, we do a bit of deep dive on Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and Near-Field Communication (NFC), as well as talk about campus card reader upgrades, reasons to upgrade to mobile.

HID's Director of Sales Engineering for Higher Education, Nathan Cummings talks through the finer details of each technology and the advantages campuses can realize when going mobile.

We also discuss HID's Reader Manager and how campuses can leverage the program to easily manage Signo and iCLASS SE readers in the field.

Finally, Cummings offers his advice for campuses looking to move to mobile and how to determine which upgrades best suit your campus' specific environment.

Jul 20, 23 /

HID Tech Talks: Understanding NFC and BLE

Rasheed Behrooznia, Transact Campus VP and GM of ID Solutions
Jul 14, 23 /

CampusIDChat: Transact tops one-million mobile credential mark

Transact recently announced a major milestone, topping one-million mobile credentials provisioned across its client base. In this edition of CampusIDChats, editor Andrew Hudson catches up with Rasheed Behrooznia, Transact Campus SVP and GM of Campus ID Solutions, about the achievement. Why is one-million significant? “For us the million milestone is really validation that bringing student […]
digital drivers license
Jul 14, 23 /

Drivers licenses follow the campus IDs' move to mobile credentials

While campuses have been migrating physical cards to mobile devices, states are following suit offering digital drivers licenses. Numerous DMVs are in the process of replacing physical drivers licenses with mobile credentials. In 2021, Apple announced that it would support the addition of government issued IDs, like licenses, to iPhones. According to a 9to5Mac.com article, […]
CIDN logo reversed
The only publication dedicated to the use of campus cards, mobile credentials, identity and security technology in the education market. CampusIDNews – formerly CR80News – has served more than 6,500 subscribers for more than two decades.
