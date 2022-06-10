Skip to content

Chinese initiative pilots NFC mobile ID for elementary school students

A new NFC mobile ID initiative in China is enabling elementary school students to make payments and provide proof of ID using special NFC mobile devices.

Students attending Hainan Lu Xun Middle School in Sanya, China are the first in the country to trial a digital yuan mobile wallet device that enables them to make payments to designated merchants on and off campus. The device supports payments using China’s Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), and also acts as a means to verify their identity using NFC.

According to a report from NFCW, the mobile device is called the Super SIM Hard Wallet, and is a small, handheld device that resembles a smartphone. The device does enable students to make and receive phone calls from selected numbers, including those of trusted family members and emergency services.

Parents can transfer yuan to their child’s mobile device from their digital yuan wallet app and set transaction limits. Parents can also monitor expenditure over time and track their child’s location via the device’s on board GPS capability.

The Super SIM Hard Wallet was developed by the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China as part of a partnership with mobile network operators in the region including China Mobile. The initiative is also a practical alternative to Chinese regulations that ban the use of conventional smartphones by students on primary and middle school campuses.

A spokesperson for the initiative said: “Parents can not only learn about their children’s consumption through the digital smart student ID card at any time, but also transfer their children’s living expenses conveniently and quickly to achieve a win-win situation for the school, parents and students.”

The People’s Bank of China began piloting digital yuan wallets in January 2021 and a number of other Chinese banks have since released hardware prototypes that support the digital currency.

Related posts:

U. of British Columbia enables student purcha… Transact Mobile Credential wins Best-in-Marke… TouchNet Blog: Three steps to prep for NFC mo… CBORD next card system vendor to support mobi…

Recent posts you might like

Flybuy, Apex Order Pickup Solutions partnership for digital locker pickup

Flybuy, Apex Order Pickup Solutions partnership for digital locker pickup

Radius Networks and Apex Order Pickup Solutions have partnered to provide restaurants and retailers with a frictionless locker pickup experience.…
U. of Denver community reacts to 'checkoutless' store

U. of Denver community reacts to 'checkoutless' store

The University of Denver campus community has been shopping a bit differently of late, with two new checkoutless store on…
FREE webinar to detail transaction system procurement process

FREE webinar to detail transaction system procurement process

CampusIDNews is presenting a free webinar event with NACCU, and transaction system vendor, TouchNet, to detail the sales and procurement…
Boise State announces Transact as new payment processor

Boise State announces Transact as new payment processor

Boise State’s Student Financial Services has partnered with Transact Campus to enhance online payment services in the university's Student Central…
Brown University to launch virtual ID, mobile ordering

Brown University to launch virtual ID, mobile ordering

Members of the Brown University community will be able to use a new mobile version of their Brown IDs beginning…
Singapore expands student contactless payment scheme

Singapore expands student contactless payment scheme

Singapore is expanding a contactless payment program that enables students to use smartwatches to make cashless payments at school canteens,…
Penn State issuing new contactless campus cards

Penn State issuing new contactless campus cards

Penn State University is issuing a new contactless campus card to its campus community. Called the id+ card, the new…
Transact partners with ELATEC for secure ID, print and copy reader

Transact partners with ELATEC for secure ID, print and copy...

Transact has partnered with RFID, software and services provider, ELATEC, to provide a new, multi-technology card reader that is compatible…
Transact completes annual PCI compliance assessment

Transact completes annual PCI compliance assessment

Transact, credential and payment solutions provide for higher education campuses, has completed the annual SOC 2 Type 2 examination, PCI…
U. Iowa suspends contactless payment option following Visa rule changes

U. Iowa suspends contactless payment option following Visa rule changes

Changes to Visa’s rules around merchant payment acceptance has led to the University of Iowa temporarily suspending its ability to…

EVENTS AND WEBINARS

View Calendar

NACCU UPDATES

Join the association of campus ID & transaction professionals. Click here to learn more.

NACCU Blog: Long-time Association business manager pens farewell letter
NACCU Blog: Long-time Association business manager...
NACCU shares Speedy Benchmark results
NACCU shares Speedy Benchmark results
NACCU Blog: Making the NACCU Listserv the best it can be
NACCU Blog: Making the NACCU Listserv...
MORE ARTICLES
Receive the latest news

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

The latest campus ID and security insight sent directly to your inbox.
Receive the latest news

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

The latest campus ID and security insight sent directly to your inbox.