FIU’s upgraded mobile app is a game-changer for students

Florida International University (FIU) released a major upgrade to its mobile app, enhancing student access to critical academic info, campus resources, and mobile access control.

More a re-envisioning than just a refresh, the university’s IT team has been working on it for nearly two years. The goal? To streamline key tasks like checking class schedules, registering for courses, and engaging on campus.

The initiative was spearheaded by Vice President for IT and Chief Information Officer Robert Grillo. In an interview with FIUNews, he explains, “at the end of the day, it's all about student success [and] the app gives you all the necessary tools to be successful.”

It supports Apple Wallet integration for storing the digital Panther ID that enables access to the library and gym.

A crucial contributor to the app’s evolution was Sebastian Negret, a recent FIU marketing grad with a dual interest in technology and student engagement. His journey began with a tech club project where he reimagined the existing FIU app.

The work received the attention of FIU IT. Recognizing the potential, Grillo tasked Negret with gathering student feedback to shape the app’s improvements. He surveyed 250 students to determine what features mattered most, ensuring the latest iteration aligns with real student needs.

Negret’s work led to an internship and now a fulltime position with the university.

New features and improved usability

The revamped app adds a modern, handheld user interface to the MyFIU portal. Among the most requested enhancements were easy access to class schedules, tuition payments, GPA tracking, real-time parking availability, and seamless course registration. Additionally, the app now provides a live listing of open dining options, Grubhub integration, campus maps, key university phone numbers, and real-time tracking of the Panther Mover shuttle service.

In App Store, the “What’s New” description reads as follows:

“A brand new experience. FIU Mobile has been completely redesigned to bring you relevant information to the palm of your hand. Stay connected and engaged in events. Get quick access to your class schedule. Take advantage of FIU Mobile’s digital ID and get quick access to the FIU Library and Gym. Plus, find jobs and internships, transit options, open places to show and eat, and much more. Download FIU Mobile today!”

FIU leading the way in digital innovation

The upgraded app represents a significant step forward in digital engagement for students. Negret, who researched other university offerings, believes FIU is setting a new standard for campus apps.

“[We are] one of the few universities that is bringing a digital service like this to students,” he explains. “It’s very important and putting FIU in the forefront in terms of technology.”

Students began downloading the new version of the app on Feb. 11, 2025.

Check out great student demo of the app here.