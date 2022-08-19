Middle Tennessee launches new mobile app for ticketing

Middle Tennessee State Athletics has launched a new mobile app that will enable fans load tickets into Apple Wallet or Google Play, as well as stay connected and current with updates on the university’s 17 athletics programs.

According to an official university release, the new Blue Raiders mobile app is built on a platform designed by SIDEARM Sports. In addition to digital ticketing, the app can send custom push notifications, provide access to live and archived video and audio, live statistics and more. The app is free to download on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

The Blue Raiders app also includes a loyalty program that will enable general fans to accumulate points for attending or watching MTSU events, while a separate student rewards program will also be housed within app. Points can be redeemed for prizes throughout the year.

Students and fans can utilize the app to access tickets for every MTSU home football, basketball and baseball events directly on their smartphone. Tickets can be saved to Apple Wallet and Google Pay to be used for contactless entry into all MTSU athletic venues.

SIDEARM Sports is now partnering with some 300 NCAA Division I programs and 57 “Power Five” athletic departments. It operates within the Learfield IMG College structure.