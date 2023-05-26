Penn State adds mobile ordering to campus app

Penn State has added a mobile ordering feature to its comprehensive campus mobile app, Penn State Go. The new Penn State Eats Mobile ordering function is available for use by students on the flagship University Park campus, as well as across the university's Commonwealth Campuses.

According to an official university release, the new mobile ordering feature is located in the dining section of the Penn State Go app. Users can use Penn State Eats Mobile to order food directly from their mobile devices from dining locations on the University Park and Commonwealth Campuses.

Penn State Eats Mobile includes access to order histories for quick reordering and improved access to payment methods to select the desired tender for each order.

“As we work toward a digital campus experience, the release of the Penn State Eats Mobile in the Penn State Go app showcases Penn State's commitment to meet the evolving needs of students by enhancing their dining experience at University Park and the Commonwealth Campuses,” says David Snyder, associate vice president for Auxiliary and Business Services. “Penn State Eats Mobile provides students with a seamless, user-friendly mobile ordering platform that saves time and offers convenience.”

Penn State Eats Mobile is a revamp of an existing ordering service that previously only existed as a destktop, web interface, so integration with the campus mobile app marks a significant step forward in the evolution of mobile ordering at PSU.

Available from the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store, the Penn State Go app has surpassed 200,000 downloads. The app supports 26 user experiences and services, as well as provides a vital communication channel for students to receive timely information and engage with university events.

Mobile ordering joins a host of other recent additions to the Penn State Go app, including:

Exclusive deals at campus retail and dining locations.

University Park campus events calendar.

Dedicated arts and entertainment section.

Wellness resources.

id+ card services, including Penn State mobile id+ card.

Upcoming Penn State Go app developments include updates to the app's design and user interface, an ability to favorite frequently used icons, and options to receive targeted communications based on specific interests and academic programs.