Webinar explores NAU’s experience integrating new mobile ID offering with an existing campus mobile app

Join Northern Arizona University, Modo Labs and TouchNet on March 1, at 11 amET
When Northern Arizona University launched its JacksCard mobile ID, they did not want to use a new campus app to provision the credentials. The existing NAUgo app was already well-established with the student population, so the NAU team knew they wanted to build the functionality into the app.
They worked with their credential provider TouchNet and their app developer Modo Labs to bring the idea to reality.
It was a great choice as each of the two technologies has benefited the other. It was no surprise that the popular app expedited student adoption of the new NAU mobile ID. But the mobile ID also significantly increased usage of the mobile app.
On March 1, 2024 at 11 am ET, a webinar explores how NAU pioneered the integration of TouchNet OneCard Mobile ID within the Modo-powered app.
Patty Allenbaugh - NAUgo Design and Development Team Lead, NAU
Patty's responsibilities include leading all app design and development efforts and facilitating cross-departmental efforts for content on the app.
Matt Willmore - Sr. Director of Product Management, Modo Labs
Matt currently leads Modo's higher ed and platform product strategies. Prior to Modo, he led the mobileND Program at the University of Notre Dame.
Celicia Hiatt - Senior Product Manager – Credential Management, TouchNet
Celicia helped launch TouchNet's 360u app and has successfully launched mobile ID with TouchNet's lighthouse institutions.
Fred Emery - Senior Business Development Manager, TouchNet
Fred manages OneCard partner relationships with third-party vendors. Prior to TouchNet, he managed Hofstra University’s card program.
