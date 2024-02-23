Campus ID News
Card, mobile credential, payment and security
Menu
close
FEATURED
PARTNERS
NAU mobile ID provisioning

Webinar explores NAU’s experience integrating new mobile ID offering with an existing campus mobile app

Join Northern Arizona University, Modo Labs and TouchNet on March 1, at 11 amET

CampusIDNews Staff   ||   Feb 23, 2024  ||   ,

When Northern Arizona University launched its JacksCard mobile ID, they did not want to use a new campus app to provision the credentials. The existing NAUgo app was already well-established with the student population, so the NAU team knew they wanted to build the functionality into the app.

They worked with their credential provider TouchNet and their app developer Modo Labs to bring the idea to reality.

NAU webinar promo

It was a great choice as each of the two technologies has benefited the other. It was no surprise that the popular app expedited student adoption of the new NAU mobile ID. But the mobile ID also significantly increased usage of the mobile app.

On March 1, 2024 at 11 am ET, a webinar explores how NAU pioneered the integration of TouchNet OneCard Mobile ID within the Modo-powered app.

Topics include:

  • Real-world insights from NAU's implementation, including challenges, strategies, and impacts
  • Prerequisites to ensure a smooth transformation when shifting to a mobile ID
  • Strategic approaches to integrate mobile IDs with existing campus infrastructures.

Speakers:

Patty Allenbaugh - NAUgo Design and Development Team Lead, NAU
Patty's responsibilities include leading all app design and development efforts and facilitating cross-departmental efforts for content on the app.

Matt Willmore - Sr. Director of Product Management, Modo Labs
Matt currently leads Modo's higher ed and platform product strategies. Prior to Modo, he led the mobileND Program at the University of Notre Dame.

Celicia Hiatt - Senior Product Manager – Credential Management, TouchNet
Celicia helped launch TouchNet's 360u app and has successfully launched mobile ID with TouchNet's lighthouse institutions. 

Fred Emery - Senior Business Development Manager, TouchNet
Fred manages OneCard partner relationships with third-party vendors. Prior to TouchNet, he managed Hofstra University’s card program.

 

REGISTER NOW

 

Related Posts

|| TAGS: ,
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

RECENT ARTICLES

Door access reader
Feb 23, 24 /

Migrating from prox to contactless from a student perspective

At the end of 2023, the Elizabethtown College campus card was upgraded from proximity to contactless technology. As campus card, security, and auxiliary service professionals, we understand that this is positive step to replace an outdated technology with a modern, secure option. It is a mistake, however, to assume that students have the same level […]
NAU mobile ID provisioning
Feb 23, 24 / ,

Webinar explores NAU’s experience integrating new mobile ID offering with an existing campus mobile app

When Northern Arizona University launched its JacksCard mobile ID, they did not want to use a new campus app to provision the credentials. The existing NAUgo app was already well-established with the student population, so the NAU team knew they wanted to build the functionality into the app. They worked with their credential provider TouchNet […]
Campus Cards as Voter ID map
Feb 22, 24 /

A state-by-state review of campus card use as voter ID

The use of campus cards as voter IDs is hot topic nationally, as numerous state legislatures push for stricter laws. One side calls it fraud prevention, the other voter suppression. Currently, 12 states and the District of Columbia do not require an ID for in-person voting so the question of student ID acceptance is irrelevant […]
CIDN logo reversed
The only publication dedicated to the use of campus cards, mobile credentials, identity and security technology in the education market. CampusIDNews – formerly CR80News – has served more than 6,500 subscribers for more than two decades.
Twitter

CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) Follow 271 563

CampusIDNews

Feb. 1 webinar explores how mobile ordering enhanced campus life, increased sales at UVA and Central Washington @Grubhub @CBORD

Join Jeff Koziol and Robert Gaulden from @AllegionUS as we explore how mobile credentials and proptech are changing on- and off-campus housing.

Load More...
Contact
CampusIDNews is published by AVISIAN Publishing
315 E. Georgia St.
Tallahassee, FL 32301
www.AVISIAN.com[email protected]
Use our contact form to submit tips, corrections, or questions to our team.
©2024 CampusIDNews. All rights reserved.