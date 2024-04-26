Amazing video and open source mobile app headline annual campus card awards

The campus card industry awards are always a highlight of the NACCU Annual Conference, and this year’s program was no exception. At last week’s event, six institutions and individuals were recognized for contributions to their campuses, the industry, and the association.

Attendees always look forward to the best card design and best video awards as they showcase the creative ways card offices market their programs and drive student demand.

NACCU 2024 Best Card Design Award

The best card design is voted on by the NACCU membership, so it is truly a group decision. This year’s best card design went to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. According to NACCU, “voters are asked to consider the visual impact, creativity and representation of the institution when judging the card designs.” The new HawkCard meets all the criteria.

NACCU 2024 Best Video Award

If you think you’ve seen a great student-produced promotional video, you ain’t seen nothin’ yet. Liberty University raised the bar with a fun, funny, and informative video that brought to life the ID program’s new Mobile Flames Pass. Deb Nightingale, Director, ID & Campus Services, accepted the award on behalf of her team. Click the image at the top of this page to check out the video.

NACCU 2024 Innovative Technology Award

The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign created Rokwire, a free open-source mobile app platform, to consolidate multiple data streams and systems into one app for students and staff. The goal was to deliver a single app rather than requiring the campus community to use a series of application-specific apps.

Today, they are making Rokwire available at no cost to universities and other organizations. According to the NACCU announcement of the award, it enables institutions “to create a comprehensive campus app that includes services such as virtual ID cards, mobile credentials, dining locations and menus, campus events, bus schedules, class schedules, campus wayfinding, and access to wellness resources.”

NACCU 2024 New Professional Award

Markus Quon, UC Irvine’s Manager of Housing IT, was recognized with this year’s award. The New Professional Award recognizes an individual with five or fewer years in the campus ID profession who has made significant contributions to their institution, the industry and to the association.

According the NACCU, “Markus was crucial in deciding which technology platform would best serve his campus and created a roadmap for Student Housing to consolidate around a standard that would be secure but flexible enough in the future to allow for mobile.”

NACCU 2024 Distinguished Service Award

John Ealy, Director, i-card Programs & Merchant Card Services at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign was honored for his ongoing, active service to his industry.

“John created an Illinois state carding group which still runs today,” says the NACCU announcement. “He is one of the original founders of the ID office at his campus, and continuously seeks new and creative ways to fund his department, including opening an additional ID office to his purview this coming year.”

NACCU 2024 Outstanding Volunteer Award

University of Southern California’s Nicole Kerns received the award that is presented annually to an individual who has demonstrated exemplary volunteer service to the mission and work of NACCU.

She is an active advocate of NACCU, participating in conferences, webinars, Women in Credential Leadership, NACCU Near You, the Industry Essentials Institute. She was also chair of the Professional Development Committee.

