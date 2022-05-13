Skip to content

Morehead State publishes informative campus card video

Morehead State has produced an informative video detailing its EagleCard campus card. The video offers a great depiction of the capabilities of the student ID card and where students and staff can leverage the card around campus.

Morehead State’s EagleCard office website states that the student ID is a multi-technology card, utilizing both magnetic stripe and smartcard capabilities. The MSU EagleCard is used as Morehead State’s official photo identification card, and provides access to multiple campus services for students, faculty and staff.

The EagleCard has both a contactless flyBUY chip embedded into the ID and a magnetic strip on the back of the card. Both are used for functions on and off-campus.

Most locations leverage the flyBUY chip, but some locations can accept both as is the case in dining services locations and the university store. Locations that are specific to flyBUY include residence hall door access, select snack vending, and pay-for-print.

All students access their assigned residence hall using their EagleCard. The main entrance doors at all residence halls feature card access utilizing the contactless functionality.

Other locations utilize only the magnetic stripe, including the campus library, U.S. Bank, Pepsi Vending, and the off-campus BeakerBUCKs Program.

EagleCard access control functions are programmed and managed by the university’s Office of Student Housing, and all replacement cards are activated by the Office of Student Housing after they are printed by the card office.

Related posts:

Washington State amends housing contracts to … Here’s how universities are moving stud… Michigan State looking ahead to summer housin… NACCU publishes checklist for safe reopening …

Recent posts you might like

Singapore expands student contactless payment scheme

Singapore expands student contactless payment scheme

Singapore is expanding a contactless payment program that enables students to use smartwatches to make cashless payments at school canteens,…
Penn State issuing new contactless campus cards

Penn State issuing new contactless campus cards

Penn State University is issuing a new contactless campus card to its campus community. Called the id+ card, the new…
CampusIDChat: Remote card issuance & a preview of HID's NACCU session

CampusIDChat: Remote card issuance & a preview of HID's NACCU...

HID Global's Nils Wahlander discusses the value of remote card issuance on campus, and the role that the company's FARGO…
Oklahoma bill adds suicide prevention number to student ID cards

Oklahoma bill adds suicide prevention number to student ID cards

The Oklahoma Senate has approved a bill that would require colleges and universities in the state to print on either…
European cross-border student digital ID gains steam

European cross-border student digital ID gains steam

The European Campus Card Association (ECCA) is proposing a student eID framework project that would provide a single, digital ID…
Idaho bill would ban student ID card for voter identification

Idaho bill would ban student ID card for voter identification

A new bill introduced in the state of Idaho would ban use of student ID cards as valid voter identification.…
State of New Mexico considers student ID card for voter identification

State of New Mexico considers student ID card for voter...

The state of New Mexico is considering a bill that would, in part, decide whether a student ID card will…
Open or closed: Understanding the importance of interoperability when upgrading campus cards

Open or closed: Understanding the importance of interoperability when upgrading...

Allegion's Jeff Koziol tackles the proprietary vs. non-proprietary discussion around campus cards. Koziol talks about ways campuses can prepare for…
How Emory University mobilized its card office experience

How Emory University mobilized its card office experience

In a recent entry to NACCU's Positive IDentity Blog, Emory University's Kim Pfeffer discussed ways she and the card office…
NACCU now accepting 2022 Awards Nominations

NACCU now accepting 2022 Awards Nominations

The National Association of Campus Card Users (NACCU) is now accepting nominations for its Annual Awards. The Awards are presented…

EVENTS AND WEBINARS

View Calendar

NACCU UPDATES

Join the association of campus ID & transaction professionals. Click here to learn more.

NACCU shares Speedy Benchmark results
NACCU shares Speedy Benchmark results
NACCU Blog: Making the NACCU Listserv the best it can be
NACCU Blog: Making the NACCU Listserv...
NACCU video discusses steps toward mobile deployment
NACCU video discusses steps toward mobile...
MORE ARTICLES
Receive the latest news

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

The latest campus ID and security insight sent directly to your inbox.
Receive the latest news

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

The latest campus ID and security insight sent directly to your inbox.