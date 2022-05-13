Morehead State publishes informative campus card video

Morehead State has produced an informative video detailing its EagleCard campus card. The video offers a great depiction of the capabilities of the student ID card and where students and staff can leverage the card around campus.

Morehead State’s EagleCard office website states that the student ID is a multi-technology card, utilizing both magnetic stripe and smartcard capabilities. The MSU EagleCard is used as Morehead State’s official photo identification card, and provides access to multiple campus services for students, faculty and staff.

The EagleCard has both a contactless flyBUY chip embedded into the ID and a magnetic strip on the back of the card. Both are used for functions on and off-campus.

Most locations leverage the flyBUY chip, but some locations can accept both as is the case in dining services locations and the university store. Locations that are specific to flyBUY include residence hall door access, select snack vending, and pay-for-print.

All students access their assigned residence hall using their EagleCard. The main entrance doors at all residence halls feature card access utilizing the contactless functionality.

Other locations utilize only the magnetic stripe, including the campus library, U.S. Bank, Pepsi Vending, and the off-campus BeakerBUCKs Program.

EagleCard access control functions are programmed and managed by the university’s Office of Student Housing, and all replacement cards are activated by the Office of Student Housing after they are printed by the card office.