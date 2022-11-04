MIT enables alumni to access campus buildings via campus card

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology is granting alumni access to select campus buildings via a digital or physical alumni MIT ID card. The new policy took effect in October, and adds a host of benefits in addition to building access.

As reported by campus publication, The Tech, the MIT Alumni ID card enables access to non-residential buildings on campus, provides alumni and one guest free entry at the MIT Museum, as well as enables access at the Zesiger Sports and Fitness Center and MIT Libraries.

Alumni can receive their MIT Alumni ID digitally or have a physical card printed. To receive a digital ID, alumni must login to the Tim Tickets mobile app with their university credentials. Once logged in, alumni can activate their mobile ID, which serves as a digital ID card and can be provisioned to a mobile wallet app.​​

Tim Tickets is a post-covid visitor pass system instituted to control visitor management on campus. The system is used to give temporary access to campus buildings or an MIT event using a visitor pass called a Tim Ticket.

Visitors may use their Tim Ticket to access campus between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., seven days a week, with the exception of certain time-restricted buildings. A single Tim Ticket invitation is valid for a period of seven consecutive days.

Alumni can also receive a physical ID card by printing one from self-service card printing kiosks across campus by using a QR code found in their Tim Tickets app.

The university invited MIT community members to participate in a survey on campus access in early October to help MIT examine its policies with respect to building access.

The survey included questions on community preferences and safety concerns for a variety of building access scenarios. The scenarios included 24/7 general public access to all non-residential buildings as well as general public access to all non-residential buildings during limited hours.

Building access policies for non-MIT ID holders remain in place, with most campus buildings accessible only with an active MIT ID. Visitors may only enter buildings when escorted by an MIT ID card holder or when using Tim Tickets.