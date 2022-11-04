Skip to content

MIT enables alumni to access campus buildings via campus card

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology is granting alumni access to select campus buildings via a digital or physical alumni MIT ID card. The new policy took effect in October, and adds a host of benefits in addition to building access.

As reported by campus publication, The Tech, the MIT Alumni ID card enables access to non-residential buildings on campus, provides alumni and one guest free entry at the MIT Museum, as well as enables access at the Zesiger Sports and Fitness Center and MIT Libraries.

Alumni can receive their MIT Alumni ID digitally or have a physical card printed. To receive a digital ID, alumni must login to the Tim Tickets mobile app with their university credentials. Once logged in, alumni can activate their mobile ID, which serves as a digital ID card and can be provisioned to a mobile wallet app.​​

Tim Tickets is a post-covid visitor pass system instituted to control visitor management on campus. The system is used to give temporary access to campus buildings or an MIT event using a visitor pass called a Tim Ticket.

Visitors may use their Tim Ticket to access campus between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., seven days a week, with the exception of certain time-restricted buildings. A single Tim Ticket invitation is valid for a period of seven consecutive days.

Alumni can also receive a physical ID card by printing one from self-service card printing kiosks across campus by using a QR code found in their Tim Tickets app.

The university invited MIT community members to participate in a survey on campus access in early October to help MIT examine its policies with respect to building access.

The survey included questions on community preferences and safety concerns for a variety of building access scenarios. The scenarios included 24/7 general public access to all non-residential buildings as well as general public access to all non-residential buildings during limited hours.

Building access policies for non-MIT ID holders remain in place, with most campus buildings accessible only with an active MIT ID. Visitors may only enter buildings when escorted by an MIT ID card holder or when using Tim Tickets.

Related posts:

New MIT mobile ID gains popularity as transac… MIT poll surveys student preference for fall … VCU to use campus mobile app to verify studen… Entrust launches new ‘Visitor Managemen…

Recent posts you might like

Webinar with Mohawk College details move to cloud hosted card system

Webinar with Mohawk College details move to cloud hosted card...

Join Mohawk College, CampusIDNews, NACCU, and TouchNet for a candid conversation detailing how technology can provide automations and efficiencies to…
American University students question dorm lockout policy

American University students question dorm lockout policy

Students at American University are asking questions about a policy dealing with students being locked out of their dorm rooms.…
Using the student ID to control EV charging on campus

Using the student ID to control EV charging on campus

The EV revolution is coming to universities – and with it, the need for EV charging on campus. This emerging…
NACCU Blog: The benefits of different personality types in a card office

NACCU Blog: The benefits of different personality types in a...

In a recent entry to NACCU's Positive IDentity Blog, Sara Featherlin, Assistant Director of the ID Center at the University…
Genetec campus security solutions break down silos, unify security management

Genetec campus security solutions break down silos, unify security management

The higher ed experience encompasses lectures, tests, extracurriculars, and more, and Genetec campus security solutions helps secure the total experience.…
U. of Minnesota adds public transit via student ID

U. of Minnesota adds public transit via student ID

Beginning in fall 2022, more than 39,000 University of Minnesota students who pay a Transportation and Safety Fee gained access…
Drexel details the perks of its DragonCard student ID

Drexel details the perks of its DragonCard student ID

Drexel University has published a helpful guide detailing the many benefits that the university's student ID card, the DragonCard, provides…
CampusIDChat: Upgrading access control technology

CampusIDChat: Upgrading access control technology

Tim Nyblom, Director of End User Business Development for Higher Education at HID Global, discusses upgrading legacy access control technology…
California Lutheran offers preferred names on campus cards

California Lutheran offers preferred names on campus cards

California Lutheran University is enabling its campus community to have preferred names on student identification cards and emails. California Lutheran…
Webinar: Keyless access in residence halls not just for large campuses

Webinar: Keyless access in residence halls not just for large...

On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, leaders from Swarthmore College and Denison University will present their experiences in a webinar hosted…

EVENTS AND WEBINARS

View Calendar

NACCU UPDATES

Join the association of campus ID & transaction professionals. Click here to learn more.

NACCU Blog: The benefits of different personality types in a card office
NACCU Blog: The benefits of different...
CampusIDChats: NACCU Data Summit
CampusIDChats: NACCU Data Summit
NACCU Blog: Long-time Association business manager pens farewell letter
NACCU Blog: Long-time Association business manager...
MORE ARTICLES
Receive the latest news

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

The latest campus ID and security insight sent directly to your inbox.
Receive the latest news

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

The latest campus ID and security insight sent directly to your inbox.