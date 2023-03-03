Campus ID News
Card, mobile credential, payment and security
Menu
close
FEATURED
PARTNERS

Michigan State to expand card access, new locks on campus

Andrew Hudson   ||   Mar 02, 2023  ||   ,

Michigan State University is prepping for a range of new campus security additions, including increased use of campus card access. Buildings on the Michigan State campus will soon require everyone to swipe an MSU ID card to gain access Mondays through Fridays between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 a.m.

According to student publication, The State News, starting March 13, buildings that will be affected by the new policy are the same buildings currently locked from 11:00 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. Most buildings on campus follow this rule. The planned campus security changes come in response to the recent mass shooting that occurred on campus.

Beginning next fall, MSU will prioritize adding new door locks to its over 1,300 academic classrooms on campus.

The university will also increase the number of cameras installed around campus, including academic buildings and Green Light phones. MSU Police and Public Safety are also in the midst of a calls for proposal process that would centralize the campus camera system.

Last month, MSU was the only member university of the Big Ten to obtain an emergency readiness accreditation. MSU leaders also plan to conduct an after-action evaluation of how emergency personnel and leaders responded to the crisis, as well as solicit a third-party review.

The after-action evaluation is a common practice for institutions that experienced emergency situations as a way to review successful aspects of its emergency response, as well as potential areas of improvement.

Related posts:

NotreDame dorm 1Notre Dame alters Irish1Card dorm access poli... PopEntry 1Host of colleges adopt facial recognition, te... UO Gantner3U. of Oregon secures student valuables with G... Mobilecredential WorldTradeCenterMobile credential in Apple Wallet now availab...
|| TAGS:
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

RECENT POSTS

Mar 03, 23 /

West Virginia passes suicide prevention bill, includes university IDs

The West Virginia Senate has passed a bill that would see suicide prevention hotlines printed on all student ID cards issued in the state. Initially revealed last month, the bill will apply to all institutions of learning, including colleges and universities in the state.

Michigan State to expand card access, new locks on campus

Michigan State University is prepping for a range of new campus security additions, including increased use of campus card access. Buildings on the Michigan State campus will soon require everyone to swipe their MSU ID card to gain access Mondays through Fridays between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 a.m.
Mar 02, 23 /

AlertEnterprise reveals ChatGPT backed security AI Chatbot

Cyber-physical security convergence software company, AlertEnterprise, Inc., has launched its first-ever Guardian AI Chatbot, powered by OpenAI ChatGPT. The AI Chatbot is designed to help security admins to access vital security and access control information using AI and quick prompts.
CIDN logo reversed
The only publication dedicated to the use of campus cards, mobile credentials, identity and security technology in the education market. CampusIDNews – formerly CR80News – has served more than 6,500 subscribers for more than two decades.
Twitter

CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) Follow

CampusIDNews
campusidnews CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) @campusidnews ·

Join us, @NACCUorg, and @TouchNet to explore how campus card programs can successfully navigate the sales and procurement process. Join the webinar on June 6, 2 pm EDT. https://go.touchnet.com/l/652093/2022-05-18/lsndq

Reply on Twitter 1532074983769247744 Retweet on Twitter 1532074983769247744 1 Like on Twitter 1532074983769247744 2 Twitter 1532074983769247744
campusidnews CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) @campusidnews ·

Webinar: Learn how the University of Arizona uses campus cards, mobile ordering, kiosks, lockers, and robots to revolutionize campus dining. April 7, 2-2:30 EDT. Register Now at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7821245544009488910?source=campus-id

Reply on Twitter 1509954970862424068 Retweet on Twitter 1509954970862424068 Like on Twitter 1509954970862424068 1 Twitter 1509954970862424068
campusidnews CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) @campusidnews ·

As supply chain issues in 2021 persist, identity solutions provider @ColorID discusses ways campuses can to overcome potentially troublesome delays until the situation eases.

https://www.cr80news.com/news-item/protecting-your-campus-card-program-from-supply-chain-issues/

Reply on Twitter 1471130425431052293 Retweet on Twitter 1471130425431052293 Like on Twitter 1471130425431052293 Twitter 1471130425431052293
campusidnews CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) @campusidnews ·

A dining services push at the @UBuffalo is reinforcing the utility of self-service checkout. @CBORD is improving the food service experience using the GET app, as well as Nextep kiosks and Oracle’s Micros Simphony POS.

https://www.cr80news.com/news-item/kiosks-self-service-tech-streamline-campus-food-service-u-buffalo/

Reply on Twitter 1470778858509004800 Retweet on Twitter 1470778858509004800 Like on Twitter 1470778858509004800 1 Twitter 1470778858509004800
touchnet TouchNet @touchnet ·

Did you miss our recent webinar? No worries - watch it on-demand. Leaders from @NAU and the @UAlberta joined Ryan Audus, Touchnet, and Andrew Hudson, @CR80News, to discuss innovative mobile services and the future of mobile tech in higher ed. Watch now: https://bit.ly/31RFyLn

Reply on Twitter 1470420193734283265 Retweet on Twitter 1470420193734283265 1 Like on Twitter 1470420193734283265 Twitter 1470420193734283265
Load More...
Contact
CampusIDNews is published by AVISIAN Publishing
315 E. Georgia St.
Tallahassee, FL 32301
www.AVISIAN.com[email protected]
Use our contact form to submit tips, corrections, or questions to our team.
©2023 CampusIDNews. All rights reserved.