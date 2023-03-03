Michigan State to expand card access, new locks on campus

Michigan State University is prepping for a range of new campus security additions, including increased use of campus card access. Buildings on the Michigan State campus will soon require everyone to swipe an MSU ID card to gain access Mondays through Fridays between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and 7:30 a.m.

According to student publication, The State News, starting March 13, buildings that will be affected by the new policy are the same buildings currently locked from 11:00 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. Most buildings on campus follow this rule. The planned campus security changes come in response to the recent mass shooting that occurred on campus.

Beginning next fall, MSU will prioritize adding new door locks to its over 1,300 academic classrooms on campus.

The university will also increase the number of cameras installed around campus, including academic buildings and Green Light phones. MSU Police and Public Safety are also in the midst of a calls for proposal process that would centralize the campus camera system.

Last month, MSU was the only member university of the Big Ten to obtain an emergency readiness accreditation. MSU leaders also plan to conduct an after-action evaluation of how emergency personnel and leaders responded to the crisis, as well as solicit a third-party review.

The after-action evaluation is a common practice for institutions that experienced emergency situations as a way to review successful aspects of its emergency response, as well as potential areas of improvement.