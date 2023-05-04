CampusIDChat: Trends in campus access with Allegion

In this edition of CampusIDChats, Allegion's Senior Director of Product Management for IoT Platforms and Services, Devin Love, details a couple of campus access trends he's seeing in the university space.

Specifically, Love explains why he believes Near-Field Communication (NFC) has established itself as the winning technology for mobile credential. Love discusses the ways he's seen NFC separate from the pack, and his pros and cons for the technology.

We also discuss how Love and the Allegion team are communicating with campus IT professionals in correspondence with campus clients more than ever before. Love offers insights on why IT is playing a more prominent role in conversations with campuses, some typical requests that IT are making, and the major challenges that silo of higher ed is currently facing.