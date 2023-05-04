Campus ID News
Card, mobile credential, payment and security
CampusIDChat: Trends in campus access with Allegion

Andrew Hudson   ||   May 04, 2023  ||   ,

In this edition of CampusIDChats, Allegion's Senior Director of Product Management for IoT Platforms and Services, Devin Love, details a couple of campus access trends he's seeing in the university space.

Specifically, Love explains why he believes Near-Field Communication (NFC) has established itself as the winning technology for mobile credential. Love discusses the ways he's seen NFC separate from the pack, and his pros and cons for the technology.

We also discuss how Love and the Allegion team are communicating with campus IT professionals in correspondence with campus clients more than ever before. Love offers insights on why IT is playing a more prominent role in conversations with campuses, some typical requests that IT are making, and the major challenges that silo of higher ed is currently facing.

May 05, 23 / ,

Cal State Fullerton app links students with excess food on campus

Cal State Fullerton has relaunched a feature in its iFullerton campus app called Titan Bites that links students in need with a free meal. Titan Bites will help to tackle food insecurity among Fullerton students by alerting students in need of excess food from campus events.

Bunker Hill CC installs Quadient smart lockers

Bunker Hill Community College has installed banks of Quadient smart lockers on both its Charlestown and Chelsea campuses for student use in food pickup. Bunker Hill selected Quadient's Parcel Pending refrigerated lockers to expand the college's existing DISH Food Pantry program that assists students struggling with food insecurity.
May 04, 23 / ,

