CampusIDChat: Upgrading access control technology

Tim Nyblom, Director of End User Business Development for Higher Education at HID Global, discusses upgrading legacy access control technology on campus. It’s an important industry discussion, with a considerable number of universities still leveraging mag stripe, prox and even bar codes for various applications.

Watch along as we discuss the large number of campuses still using barcodes, mag stripes, and 125 khz prox for access and other transaction system functions. We talk about the risks and weaknesses of these older technologies, as well as what the decision tree looks like for those campuses moving to more secure access technology.

We also posit why some campuses have opted not to upgrade card and access technologies, and the potential opportunity for some campuses to skip the contactless card option and go straight to mobile.