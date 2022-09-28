Skip to content

CampusIDChat: Upgrading access control technology

Tim Nyblom, Director of End User Business Development for Higher Education at HID Global, discusses upgrading legacy access control technology on campus. It’s an important industry discussion, with a considerable number of universities still leveraging mag stripe, prox and even bar codes for various applications.

Watch along as we discuss the large number of campuses still using barcodes, mag stripes, and 125 khz prox for access and other transaction system functions. We talk about the risks and weaknesses of these older technologies, as well as what the decision tree looks like for those campuses moving to more secure access technology.

We also posit why some campuses have opted not to upgrade card and access technologies, and the potential opportunity for some campuses to skip the contactless card option and go straight to mobile.

California Lutheran offers preferred names on campus cards

California Lutheran University is enabling its campus community to have preferred names on student identification cards and emails. California Lutheran…
CampusIDChats: Apex Smart Lockers

In this edition of CampusIDChats, we’re continuing our discussion about the future of campus dining, and specifically examining the role…
Webinar: Keyless access in residence halls not just for large campuses

On Wednesday, September 21, 2022, leaders from Swarthmore College and Denison University will present their experiences in a webinar hosted…
Smart lockers: A smart extension of HID’s campus technology

With the advent of new service capabilities like order ahead and mobile ordering, a growing number of universities are implementing…
CampusIDChat: Mobile ordering & modern dining

Campus auxiliary service expert, Robert Holden discusses the technology that is shaping university dining and retail services. Listen along as…
TouchNet OneCard mobile credential arrives in Canada

Campus credential and commerce solution provider, TouchNet has expanded its OneCard Campus ID for use in Apple Wallet into Canada.…
More than ever, open technology credentials make good business sense

Allegion's Jeff Koziol discusses the importance of open technology credentials and the flexibility it can afford a university. This is…
U. of New Mexico installs new turnstile system in campus libraries

The University of New Mexico has installed new turnstiles in its campus libraries that now enable tap access via the…
Northern Arizona adds JacksCard mobile credential for Android

Card transaction and payments system provider, TouchNet, is now offering mobile credential for Android smartphones. The addition of Android device…
New Hampshire community colleges add mental health resources to student IDs

The community college system in the state of New Hampshire is, for the first time, printing mental health resources on…

