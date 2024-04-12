Xavier University shows off card program and aux services during NACCU tour

In this episode of the CampusIDNews Chat series, we talk with Jennifer Paiotti, Associate Director, Business Operations, Auxiliary services, at Xavier University. At the 2024 NACCU Annual Conference, she will share her campus ID program, its ties to other auxiliary enterprises, and how they are moving to mobile-only with their campus credentials. Whether you are attending the tour not, listen in to learn about the Xavier program.

Check out the video interview by clicking the image at the top of this page.