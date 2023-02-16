Campus ID News
NACCU Blog: A case for engaging with NACCU

Andrew Hudson   ||   Feb 16, 2023  ||   

In a recent entry to the NACCU Positive IDentity blog, Josh Bodnar, Director of the BuckID at Ohio State University lays out his top reasons for getting more engaged with NACCU. An active and long standing NACCU member, Bodnar knows the value of being involved with the Association, and the many benefits that come with.

"Ask any long-term NACCU member why they love our association and keep coming back, one of the answers you hear over and over again is that they love the connections that we build with each other and the unique way that we come together to support each other," writes Bodnar.

Bodnar goes on to stress that NACCU members frequently reach out, build connections, and lend a hand to one another.

"Whether it be gathering information to solve a tough problem through the listserv, a one-on-one conversation with a colleague to troubleshoot something, or a timely presentation or webinar that helps us to see something from a new perspective," says Bodnar.

Bodnar lists his top ways to get fully engaged with NACCU and benefit from the expertise that its membership possesses:

  • Volunteer to serve on a NACCU committee
  • Reach out to colleagues on the listserv to help them solve a problem
  • Attend the Annual Conference and build connections within the industry
  • Consider presenting at a NACCU event
  • Volunteer while at the Conference
  • Nominate colleagues for a NACCU Award

Bodnar stresses that the Association is a great place for card office professionals to both contribute and benefit from industry experts, and do so in a welcoming environment.

For Josh Bodnar's full write up and industry insights from other contributors, check out the NACCU Positive IDentity Blog.

TAGS:
Feb 16, 23 /

Wisconsin-Eau Claire launches mobile credential

The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire has deployed mobile credentials with the help of Transact Campus. The mobile credential initiative will move student, faculty and staff Blugold cards to both Apple and Android devices.
Feb 16, 23 /

Things to consider for going mobile

ASSA ABLOY's Tyler Webb discusses his top tips for implementing mobile credentials on campus. The technology brings efficiencies for the campus, convenience for students, and security across the board. But it’s important that everyone is aware of all the potential challenges involved with their adoption.
CIDN logo reversed
The only publication dedicated to the use of campus cards, mobile credentials, identity and security technology in the education market. CampusIDNews – formerly CR80News – has served more than 6,500 subscribers for more than two decades.
