Skip to content

NACCU Blog: Long-time Association business manager pens farewell letter

  • NACCU

In an entry to NACCU’s Positive IDentity blog, Janice Weston, the Association’s business manager, pens a farewell letter to the Association and its members. In the blog, Weston writes:

Where has the time gone? On May 18, thirteen years ago, I walked into the NACCU Phoenix office to begin a new job, with no idea what I was getting into or where I was headed. Some days I’m still like that. LOL.

I once read the quote: “Feeling gratitude and not expressing it is like wrapping a present and not giving it”. So, I am expressing my gratitude, for the opportunities, friendships, mentors, trust, and everything else that has come my way in the past 13 years.

As I near the end of my tenure as the NACCU Business Manager, I reflect on many things. First of all, I must pay homage to the man who hired me, Lowell Adkins, who has since retired. He took a chance on someone he didn’t know, had no idea if I had any skills that would be of benefit to this association, and that I was someone who was the main caregiver of a mother with Alzheimer’s Disease, who required much care and occasional trips home to make sure she was safe and well. Fortunately, my house was only 3 miles from the office. He was a saint with patience, which allowed me to learn my job while caring for my mother. For that, I am eternally grateful.

In the years that passed, I learned many things about the card industry, and was able to assist in many factions of the business. I was content to be in the background, working quietly, while supporting others who were more familiar with running card offices, planning conferences, and so much more that goes on behind the scenes, to guarantee that the association continues to operate successfully.

When Lowell retired, my heart sank, because I imagined the NACCU office moving, and me having to either relocate or be out of a job that I loved. Little did I know that when we hired Dawn Thomas, our current Chief Executive Officer, that all our lives would change, and for the better in every way.

Although I am quite a bit older than Dawn, she has mentored me, nurtured me, and built my self-confidence, not only in the operations of an association and a campus card office, but in so many more ways. As I move on to the next phase of my life, and I decide what I want to do with my future, I am secure in the fact that I have found friendships that will last beyond the walls of NACCU. Any accomplishments that I have achieved while a part of NACCU will be added to my legacy of work skills that began at the age of 15, when I secured my first job.

I will be leaving my position in very capable hands, and I am confident that Crissy Sampier will be able to expand the knowledge and strength of this office beyond where I was able take it. So, in a few short weeks, I will be moving out, and Crissy will be moving ahead.

Best wishes to everyone, and if we should cross paths at some juncture down the road, I hope the contributions I have made, and the friendships found, will warrant a handshake or a warm hug. My experiences with NACCU and all if its members have been a life-changing event, and one that I will never forget.

 

Janice has been a dear friend of the publication down the years. Everyone here at CampusIDNews thanks Janice for her hard work, and wishes her a happy and prosperous retirement.

Related posts:

NACCU Blog: Making the NACCU Listserv the bes… 2021 NACCU Awards rundown… Reflecting on a virtual NACCU Conference… NACCU blog: Technology Research Survey Result…
  • Tags:

Recent posts you might like

Boise State announces Transact as new payment processor

Boise State announces Transact as new payment processor

Boise State’s Student Financial Services has partnered with Transact Campus to enhance online payment services in the university's Student Central…
Penn State students donate $30k to Swipe Out Hunger

Penn State students donate $30k to Swipe Out Hunger

Penn State University students amassed $30,000 in donations from unused meal dining dollars from their meal plans. The donations were…
Morehead State publishes informative campus card video

Morehead State publishes informative campus card video

Morehead State has produced an informative video detailing its EagleCard campus credential. The video offers a great depiction of the…
Gettysburg using TouchNet OrderAhead dining app

Gettysburg using TouchNet OrderAhead dining app

Gettysburg College is leveraging OrderAhead, TouchNet’s mobile ordering app for campus dining services, to provide its campus community with a…
Brown University to launch virtual ID, mobile ordering

Brown University to launch virtual ID, mobile ordering

Members of the Brown University community will be able to use a new mobile version of their Brown IDs beginning…
Kent State to enable off-campus meal plan use

Kent State to enable off-campus meal plan use

Kent State University will launch a new meal plan option that will enable first and second year students to make…
U. of Nebraska provides students with summer departure checklist

U. of Nebraska provides students with summer departure checklist

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is ensuring that its students leave campus for the summer in the right way by providing…
Minnesota to add door locks at residence hall bathrooms

Minnesota to add door locks at residence hall bathrooms

The University of Minnesota will install door locks at on-campus residence hall bathrooms. The security measure will leverage brass keys…
DePaul campus visitor management policy returns to normal

DePaul campus visitor management policy returns to normal

DePaul University will revert its campus visitor management policy back to pre-pandemic operations for the first time since March of…
George Washington hosts Swipe Out Hunger event

George Washington hosts Swipe Out Hunger event

George Washington University is partnering with Swipe Out Hunger to run an end of semester food donation campaign underpinned by…

EVENTS AND WEBINARS

View Calendar

NACCU UPDATES

Join the association of campus ID & transaction professionals. Click here to learn more.

NACCU Blog: Long-time Association business manager pens farewell letter
NACCU Blog: Long-time Association business manager...
NACCU shares Speedy Benchmark results
NACCU shares Speedy Benchmark results
NACCU Blog: Making the NACCU Listserv the best it can be
NACCU Blog: Making the NACCU Listserv...
MORE ARTICLES
Receive the latest news

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

The latest campus ID and security insight sent directly to your inbox.
Receive the latest news

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

The latest campus ID and security insight sent directly to your inbox.