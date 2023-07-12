Campus ID News
Card, mobile credential, payment and security
Menu
close
FEATURED
PARTNERS
University of Houston Cougar Card home page

NACCU blog: Tips to increase online photo submissions

CampusIDNews Staff   ||   Jul 12, 2023  ||   ,

As you prepare for fall rush, maximizing the number of students that successfully complete online photo submission prior to arriving in your card office is key. Rosie Ashley, Director of Cougar Card Services at the University of Houston, is keenly aware of this fact. Her office launched online photo upload several years ago, but student usage was consistently below expectations. In a recent post on the NACCU Positive Identity Blog, she outlines the steps her team has taken to turn the tide and top 75% participation in the Fall 2022 semester.

In the early years, they relied primarily on emails to incoming students, but this approach fell short as many students seemed unresponsive to email messaging. “We knew we had to rethink how we communicated to the campus community to encourage them to upload their photos and pick up their cards before the fall rush,” she writes. “Our new strategy was to over-communicate through as many channels and on-campus partnerships as possible.”

Among her tips to increase online photo submissions, she acknowledges that they still use email, but they have added many other channels. Like most card offices, they use social media, but the card office does not have their own dedicated accounts. Relying on the larger reach of other campus accounts they have developed an innovative approach to social (don’t miss her mention of “Coog Moms”).

In-person, print, and a focus on parental outreach are all making a difference for the Cougar Card Office. For the full list of Rosie Ashley's tips for increasing online photo submissions, check out the NACCU Positive IDentity Blog.

Related posts:

NACCU Vid contactless 1NACCU’s Talking Campus ID Tech: Contactless NACCU logo 1NACCU publishes checklist for safe reopening of card services NACCU logo 1NACCU now accepting 2022 Awards Nominations NACCU Logo2022NACCU Blog: The benefits of different personality types in a card office
|| TAGS:
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

RECENT POSTS

University of Houston Cougar Card home page
Jul 12, 23 / ,

NACCU blog: Tips to increase online photo submissions

As you prepare for fall rush, maximizing the number of students that successfully complete online photo submission prior to arriving in your card office is key. Rosie Ashley, Director of Cougar Card Services at the University of Houston, is keenly aware of this fact. Her office launched online photo upload several years ago, but student […]

UNC files for campus card to be valid form of voter ID

The University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill has submitted a request for its campus card to be a valid form of identification at state voting booths. If approved, the request would make the UNC One Card a valid voter ID in time for the 2023 municipal elections and valid through the primary and general elections in 2024.
Jul 06, 23 / ,

Purdue to go mobile credential first with new undergraduates

Purdue University has adopted a mobile credential first approach to ID issuance, with all new undergraduate students for the current summer sessions and Fall 2023 semester being issued a Purdue Mobile ID. Students will be provisioned the mobile credential in lieu of a physical ID card as part of Purdue’s ongoing push toward what it calls a Mobile First ID system.
CIDN logo reversed
The only publication dedicated to the use of campus cards, mobile credentials, identity and security technology in the education market. CampusIDNews – formerly CR80News – has served more than 6,500 subscribers for more than two decades.
Twitter

CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) Follow 267 514

CampusIDNews

Join us, @NACCUorg, and @TouchNet to explore how campus card programs can successfully navigate the sales and procurement process. Join the webinar on June 6, 2 pm EDT. https://go.touchnet.com/l/652093/2022-05-18/lsndq

Webinar: Learn how the University of Arizona uses campus cards, mobile ordering, kiosks, lockers, and robots to revolutionize campus dining. April 7, 2-2:30 EDT. Register Now at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7821245544009488910?source=campus-id

Load More...
Contact
CampusIDNews is published by AVISIAN Publishing
315 E. Georgia St.
Tallahassee, FL 32301
www.AVISIAN.com[email protected]
Use our contact form to submit tips, corrections, or questions to our team.
©2023 CampusIDNews. All rights reserved.