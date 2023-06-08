NACCU Blog: 9 keys to managing an on-site team remotely

Campus ID News
CampusIDNews Staff   ||   Jun 08, 2023  ||   ,

Working in a post-pandemic world has undeniably become more remote. Employees and positions traditionally tethered to an office are now increasingly hybrid or entirely remote.

This phenomenon has certainly touched higher ed, and in a recent entry to NACCU's Positive IDentity Blog, Director of Campus Card Services at The New School, Bankim Patel, discusses some of the important considerations for remotely managing an on-site team.

"Effectively leading on-site staff remotely can be challenging, but with the right approach and tools, it is definitely achievable," says Patel.

Patel offers nine tips for effectively leading an on-site team while working remotely, including:

1. Communication

"Establish regular communication channels with your on-site staff such as video conferences, phone calls, or chats."

Patel stresses that regular communication and clear expectations, tasks and guidelines are all essential to healthy remote communication.

2. Goals and expectations

"Ensure that the team members understand what is expected of them, their key responsibilities, and the desired outcomes."

Patel adds that your on-site team should know what's expected of them, their responsibilities, and your desired outcomes.

3. Provide regular updates and feedback

"Keep your on-site team in the loop about the progress of ongoing projects and relevant updates and if there are any new undertakings you are expected to take in the near future."

Providing regular feedback on performance can help on-site workers stay on track, as well as help you maintain connection with the team.

4. Trust and empowerment

"Demonstrate trust in your on-site staff by delegating tasks and giving them the authority to make the decisions within their roles."

Patel says that empowering your team to take the ownership of their work is essential and adds opportunity for professional growth and development.

5. Utilize technology efficiently

"Use the video conferencing platforms for team meetings and one-on-one check ins, and explore remote monitoring or time tracking software."

Technology will be the vital bridge between remote leadership and on-site teams.

For the full list of Bankim Patel's tips for remotely managing an on-site team, check out the NACCU Positive IDentity Blog.

