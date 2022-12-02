Skip to content

NACCU Blog: An Excel tip for the card office pro

  • NACCU

In the latest installment of the National Association of Campus Card Users (NACCU) Positive IDentity Blog, Georgian College’s Jen McDonald shares an Excel formula that she can’t live without. An Excel enthusiast, McDonald works in Georgian College’s ONEcard Office and discovered a helpful formula for the job’s accounting demands.

“Before I began my role in the ONEcard Office, I had a basic understanding of Excel and primarily used it for data tracking and quick stats,” writes McDonald. “Once I joined the card office, and now needed to add accounting tasks to my list of responsibilities, I quickly realized the value of upping my skill level in all things Excel.”

The invaluable Excel formula that she now swears by is the VLOOKUP.

“If you’re already familiar with this little gem, then I likely don’t need to tell you how helpful it can be,” says McDonald.

For those unfamiliar, McDonald illustrates the importance of the formula.

“I find myself frequently, in fact on an almost daily basis, needing to combine data from two different sets,” she explains. “A few examples would be needing to compare a list of registered students to a list of accounts with balances, or perhaps you want to compare data in your test environment to that of PROD.”

That, according to McDonald, is where VLOOKUP comes in. She offers some top tips for maximizing the effectiveness of the formula:

  1. Make sure that the identifier you have chosen is converted to the appropriate format. This can be done by selecting the column, then selecting “Text to columns” in the Data tab.
  2. Ensure that the identifier in each table is in the same column location. For me, I always have it in the first column. For example, if you’re using student/account number because it exists in both sets of data, have the student/account numbers in column A in both tables.
  3. After selecting all of the data in the second table, be sure to press F4. This establishes that you want to check the entire table, and not just the area relative to where the original line occurs.

McDonald concludes her blog entry by soliciting advice from fellow card office pros for their own Excel formula suggestions. “I would love to hear about it! Okay, maybe love is a little strong, but I would certainly find it interesting.”

Related posts:

NACCU Blog: The benefits of different persona… Emory U.’s Kim Pfeffer outlines card da… 2021 NACCU Awards rundown… Penn issuing pro-rated room and board refunds…

Recent posts you might like

Top 5 benefits of distributed issuance for campus cards

Top 5 benefits of distributed issuance for campus cards

Why should you consider distributed issuance for campus cards? The traditional card issuance process that provides each student their personalized…
MIT enables alumni to access campus buildings via campus card

MIT enables alumni to access campus buildings via campus card

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology is granting alumni access to select campus buildings via a digital or physical alumni MIT…
Webinar with Mohawk College details move to cloud hosted card system

Webinar with Mohawk College details move to cloud hosted card...

Join Mohawk College, CampusIDNews, NACCU, and TouchNet for a candid conversation detailing how technology can provide automations and efficiencies to…
Using the student ID to control EV charging on campus

Using the student ID to control EV charging on campus

The EV revolution is coming to universities – and with it, the need for EV charging on campus. This emerging…
NACCU Blog: The benefits of different personality types in a card office

NACCU Blog: The benefits of different personality types in a...

In a recent entry to NACCU's Positive IDentity Blog, Sara Featherlin, Assistant Director of the ID Center at the University…
U. of Minnesota adds public transit via student ID

U. of Minnesota adds public transit via student ID

Beginning in fall 2022, more than 39,000 University of Minnesota students who pay a Transportation and Safety Fee gained access…
Drexel details the perks of its DragonCard student ID

Drexel details the perks of its DragonCard student ID

Drexel University has published a helpful guide detailing the many benefits that the university's student ID card, the DragonCard, provides…
CampusIDChat: Upgrading access control technology

CampusIDChat: Upgrading access control technology

Tim Nyblom, Director of End User Business Development for Higher Education at HID Global, discusses upgrading legacy access control technology…
California Lutheran offers preferred names on campus cards

California Lutheran offers preferred names on campus cards

California Lutheran University is enabling its campus community to have preferred names on student identification cards and emails. California Lutheran…
More than ever, open technology credentials make good business sense

More than ever, open technology credentials make good business sense

Allegion's Jeff Koziol discusses the importance of open technology credentials and the flexibility it can afford a university. This is…

NACCU UPDATES

Join the association of campus ID & transaction professionals. Click here to learn more.

NACCU Blog: An Excel tip for the card office pro
NACCU Blog: An Excel tip for...
NACCU Blog: The benefits of different personality types in a card office
NACCU Blog: The benefits of different...
CampusIDChats: NACCU Data Summit
CampusIDChats: NACCU Data Summit
MORE ARTICLES
Receive the latest news

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

The latest campus ID and security insight sent directly to your inbox.
Receive the latest news

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

The latest campus ID and security insight sent directly to your inbox.