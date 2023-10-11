Campus ID News
Card, mobile credential, payment and security
Menu
close
FEATURED
PARTNERS
University of Connecticut Customer Service image

How UConn card office delivers exceptional customer service

One Card director describes her approach in NACCU article

CampusIDNews Staff   ||   Oct 11, 2023  ||   

On many campuses, the card office is more than a producer of IDs. It is a key interaction point between students and the institution. In a recent article on NACCU’s Positive IDentity Blog, Stephanie Kernozicky, One Card Office Director at the University of Connecticut, shares how her office strives for excellent customer service.

When she assists students in the card office, she asks, “if I were their parent or guardian, would I be satisfied with this interaction?”

She explains that people depend on their card for all kinds of transactions across a campus, but because card programs don’t oversee all the things that the ID touches, customer service can be challenging. She explains that it’s easy to say, “Oh that’s not us”, but that can leave cardholders bouncing between departments when issues arise.

When she assists students in the card office, she asks, “if I were their parent or guardian, would I be satisfied with this interaction?”

To learn more about customer service at the University of Connecticut’s One Card Office, check out the full article.

Related posts:

NACCU accepting nominations for annual Awards NACCU vid Barcode 1NACCU’s Talking Campus ID Tech: Barcodes NACCU logo 1NACCU 2019 is just around the corner! NACCU logo 1NACCU 2019 Awards rundown
|| TAGS:
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter

RECENT POSTS

HID Connects video image

Video interview asks is security in higher ed passing or failing

A recent video interview with HID Global’s higher ed team delves into a wide range of topics from distributed card issuance to security migration. The in-depth interview, part of the HID Connects series, is titled Security in Higher Education… Pass or Fail? It provides a unique opportunity to learn what three industry veterans think about […]
University of Connecticut Customer Service image
Oct 11, 23 /

How UConn card office delivers exceptional customer service

On many campuses, the card office is more than a producer of IDs. It is a key interaction point between students and the institution. In a recent article on NACCU’s Positive IDentity Blog, Stephanie Kernozicky, One Card Office Director at the University of Connecticut, shares how her office strives for excellent customer service. When she […]
Quickcharge POS devices
Oct 04, 23 /

Transact acquires dining and retail POS provider Quickcharge

Transact Campus announced the acquisition of dining and retail technology provider, Quickcharge. A division of MM Hayes, Quickcharge serves 575 campus clients in K-12, healthcare, corporate and governments markets. The product offering including solutions for cashless payments in point of sale (POS), kiosk, tablets, and mobile ordering environments. Hardware partners include NCR, Verifone, and Elo. […]
CIDN logo reversed
The only publication dedicated to the use of campus cards, mobile credentials, identity and security technology in the education market. CampusIDNews – formerly CR80News – has served more than 6,500 subscribers for more than two decades.
Twitter

CampusIDNews (formerly CR80News) Follow 267 513

CampusIDNews

Join us, @NACCUorg, and @TouchNet to explore how campus card programs can successfully navigate the sales and procurement process. Join the webinar on June 6, 2 pm EDT. https://go.touchnet.com/l/652093/2022-05-18/lsndq

Webinar: Learn how the University of Arizona uses campus cards, mobile ordering, kiosks, lockers, and robots to revolutionize campus dining. April 7, 2-2:30 EDT. Register Now at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7821245544009488910?source=campus-id

Load More...
Contact
CampusIDNews is published by AVISIAN Publishing
315 E. Georgia St.
Tallahassee, FL 32301
www.AVISIAN.com[email protected]
Use our contact form to submit tips, corrections, or questions to our team.
©2023 CampusIDNews. All rights reserved.