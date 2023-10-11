How UConn card office delivers exceptional customer service

On many campuses, the card office is more than a producer of IDs. It is a key interaction point between students and the institution. In a recent article on NACCU’s Positive IDentity Blog, Stephanie Kernozicky, One Card Office Director at the University of Connecticut, shares how her office strives for excellent customer service.

When she assists students in the card office, she asks, “if I were their parent or guardian, would I be satisfied with this interaction?”

She explains that people depend on their card for all kinds of transactions across a campus, but because card programs don’t oversee all the things that the ID touches, customer service can be challenging. She explains that it’s easy to say, “Oh that’s not us”, but that can leave cardholders bouncing between departments when issues arise.

When she assists students in the card office, she asks, “if I were their parent or guardian, would I be satisfied with this interaction?”

To learn more about customer service at the University of Connecticut’s One Card Office, check out the full article.