Deadline today for 2025 NACCU Awards submissions

Each year at their Annual Conference, the NACCU awards luncheon is always a highlight. It’s a great opportunity to honor friends, get inspired to push the envelope on your campus, and laugh at the fan-favorite Best Video Award.

But this is your last chance to submit a nomination, as they will only be accepted through January 31. The good news is it doesn’t take long to do it. Links to the nomination forms can be found here.

There are seven categories for 2025, as a brand new award is launching to recognize a Campus Card Champion.

NACCU Awards for individuals

NACCU Distinguished Service Award is presented to an individual who demonstrates contributions to the industry through efforts such as participation in the research and development of identification and transaction related technologies, development of solutions that have been shared with the industry, NACCU volunteer work, and more.

NACCU New Professional Award goes to an individual who has made significant contributions to their institution, the industry, and to the Association within a relatively short period of time

NACCU Outstanding Volunteer Award is given to an individual who has demonstrated exemplary volunteer service to the association in the past year.

NACCU Campus Card Champion Award (new in 2025) will recognize an individual who has made a meaningful impact on the stature of their institution's card program. A Campus Card Champion may be anyone who has played a key role in supporting, promoting, or enhancing the campus card system, regardless of their formal title or role within the institution.

NACCU Awards for card office teams

NACCU Innovative Technology Award is awarded to an institution that has introduced a unique technology-based solution used by identification and transaction system programs.

NACCU Best Card Design Award is presented for the submission which receives the most votes from NACCU members.

NACCU Best Video Award recognizes an institution’s use of video to communicate the purpose and intent of the card center. This award recipient is selected by NACCU member vote.