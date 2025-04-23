Campus ID News
Annual NACCU Awards presented to campus leaders and innovative institutions

“Best of” awards for the ID and transaction system market always a highlight of the association’s annual conference

CampusIDNews Staff   ||   Apr 23, 2025   

At the NACCU 2025 Annual Conference, the association presented its yearly awards for everything from best marketing to innovative technology and distinguished service to outstanding volunteers. Recipients included both longstanding industry leaders as well as rising stars.

NACCU 2025 Best Video Award

The award recognizes an institution’s use of video to communicate the purpose and intent of the card program. The recipient is chosen by popular vote from NACCU members. To check out the video, click the image at the top of this page.

Winner: University of Notre Dame

UNLV campus cardNACCU 2025 Best Card Design Award

The award is presented annually for the submission which receives the most votes from NACCU members. Voters are asked to consider the visual impact, creativity and representation of the institution.

Winner: University of Nevada, Las Vegas

NACCU 2025 Innovative Technology Award

The award recognizes the success of a NACCU Institutional Member that has introduced a unique technology-based solution to address a challenge at their institution in support of services used by campus card programs.

This year’s award recipients combined two IDs – campus card and the transit card – into one. Without no solution available in the market, they created a customized integration between three universities and transit providers. Their work has eased administrative workloads cut costs, and the improved life for more than 70,000 students.

Winner: University of Ottawa, Carleton University, and Algonquin College

NACCU 2025 New Professional Award

The award recognizes an individual who has worked for no more than five years with campus ID systems but has made significant contributions to their institution, the industry and to the association.

Winner: Nelson Olivier from Mississippi State University

NACCU 2025 Outstanding Volunteer Award

The award honors an individual whose volunteer service to the association during the current or previous calendar year is unmatched, encompassing the ideals and commitment to the NACCU community.

Winner: Anthony Condo, Swarthmore College

NACCU 2025 Campus Card Champion Award

The award recognizes individuals who have significantly advanced their campus card programs through advocacy, collaboration, and support. These champions have made outstanding contributions to their campuses and credential programs — regardless of their departmental affiliation.

Winners: Liam Gingrow, University of Pennsylvania and Sharon Webster, University at Albany

NACCU 2025 Distinguished Service Award

The award is presented annually to a NACCU member who has continually advanced the industry, exhibited entrepreneurial spirit, and served the community through exceptional service to advisory boards, education, and other contributions.

Winner: Deborah Nightingale, Liberty University (recently retired)

NACCU 2025 J. Paul Melanson Award

This premier award is given to institutional or corporate members who have been pioneers or spurred the growth of the campus card industry, significantly helped NACCU members advance systems on their campuses, and been instrumental in the growth of the association.

Winner: Jennifer McNeill, TouchNet (formerly University of Alberta)

