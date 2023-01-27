Campus ID News
NACCU Annual Conference registration now open

Join NACCU in Austin, Texas on April 16-19

Andrew Hudson   ||   Jan 26, 2023   

The National Association of Campus Card Users (NACCU) has opened registration for its Annual Conference. This year’s conference will be held April 16-19 in Austin, Texas and will feature a packed schedule of informative events and sessions with both campus card professionals and corporate vendors.

“NACCU was originally scheduled to visit Austin in 2020 before the pandemic changed the plan,” says John Ogle, NACCU Membership Experience and Education Director. “The Association is excited to finally visit Austin!”

The conference will be held at the Renaissance Austin Hotel. The hotel is surrounded by hill country scenery and is a few short minutes from The Domain, the Austin Greenbelt and downtown. The last day to book a hotel room at the group rate or to cancel without penalty is March 21.

Full conference registration includes admission to:

  • keynote and general presentations
  • educational sessions
  • breakfasts and lunches on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday
  • refreshment breaks
  • the Exhibit Hall
  • conference events, including the Opening Reception and the NACCU closing event.

A single day pass option is also available and includes the above meals and events held on the day of attendance.

“Educational sessions will focus on tech and data from both peers and vendors, as well as plenty of content on ensuring your campus infrastructure is preparing for mobile,” says Ogle. “In addition to educational sessions, attendees will also be able to discuss relevant topics at roundtable discussions, and ‘Ask the Experts’ for advice.”

The NACCU 2023 exhibit hall offers a variety of companies serving the campus identification and transaction system industry.

For those who are new to the industry, or have new staff who could benefit from an overview of campus ID programs, there will be an “Industry Essentials Institute” pre-conference workshop. The Industry Essentials Institute will be held on Sunday, April 16, and is directed at institutional and corporate members wanting to learn the fundamentals of campus card programs, industry best practices, and communication techniques.

The conference will end on the evening of Wednesday, April 19 at Austin's renowned venue, The County Line on the Lake. “Everyone will enjoy barbecue and drinks with new and old NACCU friends on the banks of Lake Austin,” says Ogle. “It's sure to be a memorable evening!”

Institutional attendees are also invited to attend a free post-conference tour of the HID Global manufacturing facility on the morning of Thursday, April 20. The tour will include refreshments and transportation. There is no cost to participate in the tour, but registration is mandatory.

Visit NACCU.org to register for the NACCU Annual Conference.

