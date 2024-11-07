Become a Presenter at the NACCU 2025 Annual Conference in Nevada

The NACCU 2025 Annual Conference will take place in Henderson, Nevada, from April 6 to April 9, 2025. This annual event brings together campus card professionals from across the country, offering a platform for learning, networking, and sharing industry best practices.

As part of the conference’s educational program, NACCU is calling for proposals from both institutional and corporate members interested in presenting sessions, leading discussions, or participating in panels. This is an opportunity for members to exchange innovative ideas, showcase success stories, and share their programs with other credential and transaction system leaders.

Session types and formats

Presenters can choose between several formats, including both 30-minute or 45-minute educational sessions.

Interested in fostering collaborative discussion? Submit a proposal for a roundtable discussion. These sessions provide a platform for participants to exchange ideas, share solutions to common challenges, and learn from each other’s experiences. Roundtable discussions can be either 30 or 45 minutes long, with a designated facilitator to guide the conversation and ensure everyone has a chance to contribute.

Another option is a moderated panel discussion, where multiple speakers from different institutions or a team from one campus can offer diverse perspectives on a given topic. Those interested in moderating a panel should confirm their panelists' participation before submitting a proposal.

Submission guidelines

To be considered, members must submit their proposals by Wednesday, December 4, 2024. All presenters must be current NACCU institutional or corporate members, and each proposal should list only confirmed co-presenters.

Submitting a proposal does not guarantee inclusion in the program, as sessions will be selected based on relevance, engagement potential, and alignment with NACCU’s goals. Selected presenters will be notified in January 2025 and must register for the conference by the end of January to confirm participation.

Corporate members are encouraged to collaborate with institutional members on presentations, as priority will be given to proposals that include campus representatives.

Target audience and core competencies

Sessions should also align with one or more of NACCU’s core competencies, which guide the organization’s educational priorities. These competencies include:

Administration and Operations

Fiscal Management

Leadership

Marketing

Strategic planning

Student Development

Technology

Selection process

The Professional Development Committee will review all submissions based on criteria such as topic focus, audience appeal, engagement strategies, and the presenter’s experience with the topic. Notices of acceptance, along with the Speaker Agreement, will be emailed to selected presenters during the first week of January 2025.

Key dates

December 4, 2024: Deadline for proposal submissions.

January 6, 2025: Speakers notified and speaker agreement sent.

January 17, 2025: Speaker agreement due.

January 31, 2025: Early registration deadline for speakers.

March 14, 2025: Complete PowerPoint presentation due.

April 1, 2025: Final PowerPoint presentation due.

For questions or to discuss potential topics, members can reach out to Jörrun Liston, NACCU’s Research and Education Director, at [email protected] or (406) 493-0622.

For more information on the submission criteria and process, click here.