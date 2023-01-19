NACCU accepting nominations for annual Awards

The National Association of Campus Card Users (NACCU) is once again accepting nominations from its membership for worthy candidates for the 2023 NACCU Awards. The awards are presented at the Annual Conference, held this year in Austin, Texas.

There is no cost to submit nominations, and the final day for submissions will be Wednesday, February 1.

Those interested can nominate a colleague or campus for the following awards:

Distinguished Service Award. Presented to an individual who has advanced the industry, exhibited entrepreneurial spirit, is an active member of NACCU, is actively involved in R&D, and who is active in the industry through serving on advisory boards and/or actively educating through presentations and sessions.

New Professional Award. Recognizes an individual who has made significant contributions to their institution, the industry, and to the Association within a relatively short period of time.

Innovative Technology Award. Awarded to an institution that has introduced a unique and innovative technology-based solution.

Best Card Design Award. All submissions will be presented to NACCU members for final voting.

Best Marketing Campaign Award. Recognizes a campus for its use of marketing to enhance the visibility and value of their card or credential on campus.

Best Video Award. Recognizes a clever or funny video that promotes the card/credential program. All submissions will be presented to NACCU members for final voting.

All NACCU members are invited to submit nominations for any and all of the awards above. The NACCU Annual Conference in Austin, Texas will be held April 16-19.