NACCU accepting nominations for annual Awards

Deadline to submit nominations closes February 1

Andrew Hudson   ||   Jan 19, 2023  ||   

The National Association of Campus Card Users (NACCU) is once again accepting nominations from its membership for worthy candidates for the 2023 NACCU Awards. The awards are presented at the Annual Conference, held this year in Austin, Texas.

There is no cost to submit nominations, and the final day for submissions will be Wednesday, February 1.

Those interested can nominate a colleague or campus for the following awards:

Distinguished Service Award. Presented to an individual who has advanced the industry, exhibited entrepreneurial spirit, is an active member of NACCU, is actively involved in R&D, and who is active in the industry through serving on advisory boards and/or actively educating through presentations and sessions.

New Professional Award. Recognizes an individual who has made significant contributions to their institution, the industry, and to the Association within a relatively short period of time.

Innovative Technology Award. Awarded to an institution that has introduced a unique and innovative technology-based solution.

Best Card Design Award.  All submissions will be presented to NACCU members for final voting.

Best Marketing Campaign Award. Recognizes a campus for its use of marketing to enhance the visibility and value of their card or credential on campus.

Best Video Award. Recognizes a clever or funny video that promotes the card/credential program. All submissions will be presented to NACCU members for final voting.

All NACCU members are invited to submit nominations for any and all of the awards above. The NACCU Annual Conference in Austin, Texas will be held April 16-19.

Some Pitt students want return of swipe access at campus buildings

The University of Pittsburgh implemented swipe access using its campus card in August of 2020 as an added precaution during COVID-19. The swipe access protocols for campus buildings remained in place until July 1 of 2022, at which point the campus reverted to its normal card access control protocols. Now, some students are calling for a return of the more stringent swipe access policy.
Jan 19, 23 /

Allegion, BadgePass announce cloud-based access control integration

Security products and solutions provider, Allegion has announced that its Schlage intelligent hardware can now be integrated with the BadgePass ONE platform. The integration means that BadgePass is the first to offer a subscription software package that includes all hardware and software needed to issue secure ID badges and manage door access privileges within a facility.
The only publication dedicated to the use of campus cards, mobile credentials, identity and security technology in the education market. CampusIDNews – formerly CR80News – has served more than 6,500 subscribers for more than two decades.
