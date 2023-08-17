Covington Kentucky to host NACCU 2024 Annual Conference

One of the highlights of NACCU Annual Conference is getting to explore a new city with colleagues and friends. This year’s location, Covington, Kentucky will be no exception. Attendees can enjoy Covington as well as its better-known sister city, Cincinnati, Ohio, just across the river.

According to a NACCU post, Covington boasts stunning architecture, vibrant arts, dining options, and convenient transportation, making it an ideal location for NACCU conference attendees to gather.

Covington's location on the Ohio River, coupled with its proximity to Cincinnati, sets the stage for an exciting conference experience

“The NACCU staff had the privilege of experiencing this charm firsthand during our recent visit,” says Crystal Bazarnic, NACCU’s marketing and communications manager. “Covington's location on the Ohio River, coupled with its proximity to Cincinnati, sets the stage for an exciting conference experience.”

Attendees can choose between two conference hotels, each located directly across the street from the Northern Kentucky Convention Center.

Covington’s $1 per ride, Southbank Shuttle, makes it easy to explore Covington and downtown Cincinnati, and a stop right in front of the conference location makes it ultra-convenient. Bike rental is also available just outside the hotels.

The NACCU 2024 Annual Conference call for proposals and conference registration are both open now.

