Last chance for NACCU conference speaker proposals is Monday Dec. 11

In April the campus card, mobile credential, and transaction system world will converge on Covington, Kentucky for NACCU’s 2024 Annual Conference. Last year’s event included more than 550 attendees and this year that number is expected to grow. The highlight of the event is always the 70-plus outstanding educational sessions, and members are the key to this success.

The deadline for proposals is Monday, Dec. 11 so this is truly your last opportunity to submit a proposal to speak. The good news is that it only takes a few minutes, and you can do it online.

The info needed to submit is easy. Just create a short session title, a 100-word description, and a few discussion questions you'll use to engage the audience

Institutional members make up the bulk of the speakers, but corporate members exhibiting at the event are also welcome to contribute.

There are four types of education sessions from which you can choose:

A 30-minute session featuring a 20-minute presentation and 10 minutes of Q&A

A 45-minute session with a 30-minute presentation and 15 minutes of Q&A

A round table discussion where a facilitator guides a conversation around an identified topic and attendees share their questions, ideas, and experiences

A moderated panel discussion where the presenter leads a small group of institutions or a team from their campus as they explore an identified topic.

I have presented at many NACCU conferences over the past 20 years, and it is always a rewarding experience. Attendees are, or soon will be, your colleagues and friends. Like Planet Fitness says, it is a judgement free zone. People are not there to critique your public speaking abilities but to learn from your experiences. Take the leap, submit your proposal today.