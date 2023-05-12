2023 NACCU Awards rundown

The National Association of Campus Card Users (NACCU) has revealed the winners of its annual NACCU Awards. The award recipients were officially recognized at the Awards Luncheon during the NACCU 2023 Annual Conference held in Austin on April 16-19.

Outstanding Volunteer Award

NACCU has recognized Lynn Ernsting from Seattle Pacific University as the recipient of the NACCU 2023 Outstanding Volunteer Award.

The NACCU Outstanding Volunteer Award is presented annually to recognize an individual who has demonstrated exemplary volunteer service to the mission, goals, and work of NACCU during the current or previous calendar year and encompasses the ideals of vision, diligence and commitment to service to the NACCU community.

Lynn served as the chair of the NACCU Ambassadors Committee, was the 2022 chair of the NACCU Awards Committee, served on the prior Membership Committee, and has coordinated a state-wide campus card group for Washington.

Best Card Design

Illinois State University is the recipient of the NACCU 2023 Best Card Design Award.

The NACCU Best Card Design Award is presented annually for the submission which receives the most votes from NACCU members. Voters are asked to consider the visual impact, creativity and representation of the institution when judging the card designs.

The Redbird Card Office worked with the University Marketing & Communications department to create the new layout and design. Once design elements were decided, the Redbird Card Office put the final decision to a campus wide vote, sending an email to all students and staff to select their favorite of four design finalists.

Innovative Technology Award

The University of Georgia is the recipient of the NACCU 2023 Innovative Technology Award. The award was presented to William McGee, IT Director of Auxiliary Services at the University of Georgia.

The NACCU Innovative Technology Award recognizes and celebrates the success of a NACCU institutional member that has implemented innovative uses of technology in support of services used by campus identification programs.

UGA made the advancement of card technology a priority, forming a special committee consisting of representatives from different departments on campus to research secure credential solutions and launch an in-depth cost analysis. The committee determined that the best way forward was to move to an encrypted smart card on an open platform with non-proprietary interoperability — a solution that would give the university ownership of their own encryption keys.

The selected platform was an open-source DESFire EV2 card-provisioning format called the LEAF protocol. The university has developed an in-house program for encoding cards, enabling UGA credentials to function with multiple applications and devices and allowing for future expansion.

Best Marketing Campaign

The University of Alabama is the recipient of the NACCU 2023 Best Marketing Campaign Award. The award was presented to Courtney Petrizzi, Action Card Services Analyst at the University of Alabama.

The NACCU Best Marketing Campaign Award recognizes an institution’s use of a variety of marketing efforts to enhance their campus card’s visibility and value on campus.

The Action Card team was looking to engage incoming students to participate in Online Photo Submission and mobile card download prior to orientation and move in, increase completed student account percentage prior to move-in and find other opportunities to increase complete ACT Card set up and card usage understanding.

The staff created a marketing strategy to achieve these goals, focused on working alongside Bama Bound Orientation to be present at check-in to validate and demonstrate mobile credential usage. As of August 16, 2022 for housing move in, there were a total of 7,798 students that had completed both photo submission and mobile card provisioning — a 99.5% ACT Card completion for move in.

Best Video

The University of Minnesota Twin Cities is the recipient of the NACCU 2023 Best Video Award.

The NACCU Best Video Award recognizes an institution’s use of video to communicate the purpose and intent of the card center. It may promote use of the campus card and other related technology. This award recipient is selected by NACCU member vote.

The University of Minnesota Twin Cities submitted a video entry that showcased its use of technology and commitment to providing the best possible service to its stakeholders.

“We are thrilled to receive the NACCU Best Video Award,” says Stephen Courchane, Director of the U Card Office at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities. “Our team worked hard to create a video that effectively communicates the value of our card office to the University community, and this award is a testament to that.”

New Professional Award

Nikayla Lampkins from Tufts University as the recipient of the NACCU 2023 New Professional Award.

The NACCU New Professional Award recognizes an individual with five or fewer years in the campus identification and transaction system profession who has made significant contributions to their institution, the industry and to the association during their relatively short time in their position.

Nikayla attended her first NACCU conference in 2022 and has shown initiative by serving as a member of the Engagement Committee and contributing to the Guide to Going Mobile. She has been an active participant on the NACCU listserv and Listserv LIVE! events. Nominations on her behalf stated that Lampkin "epitomizes the leadership qualities of a member who will continue to make a significant impact to both the card industry and to NACCU."

Distinguished Service Award

Laurie Harris from Duke University was recognized with the NACCU 2023 Distinguished Service Award.

The Distinguished Service Award is presented annually to an individual who has advanced the industry, exhibited entrepreneurial spirit, is an active member of NACCU, is actively involved in R&D, and who is active in the industry through serving on advisory boards and/or actively educating through presentations and sessions.

Laurie Harris has been an active member of NACCU for many years, and was an integral team member for one of the first three universities to launch mobile credentials. Harris also established user content and terms that serve as a model for other programs as they delve into mobile.

Since 2019, Laurie has served as a NACCU faculty member for the NACCU Standards and Guidelines (SAGs) program and evaluates the program for improvements after each course. She has served NACCU as a liaison to the Council for the Advancement of Standards in Higher Education (CAS), an initiative that provides NACCU with an assessment and evaluation tool that is recognized throughout the higher education industry’s upper administrators, and has elevated the profile and status of the card office.

Laurie has also been a member of the NACCU Professional Development Committee, served as NACCU Book Club facilitator, as well as been a conference moderator, mentor, and presenter. She even authored the Wikipedia article for Campus Cards.

NACCU is proud to recognize Laurie Harris for providing excellence in every Association program she participates in, and is well deserving of recognition at the level of this award for all she has achieved and continues to achieve for NACCU and the campus card industry.