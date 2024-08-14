Campus ID News
Auburn Mobile Credential Video

Take a video tour of Auburn’s mobile credential program

Leaders from both card and facilities overview implementation process

CampusIDNews Staff   ||   Aug 14, 2024  ||   ,

Auburn first launched mobile credentials in August of 2021 with the help of partners Allegion and CBORD.

Of the 38,000 students, faculty and staff, more than 80% have a mobile credential provisioned.

The credential is accepted virtually everywhere on campus.

Auburn has 3000 Allegion MTB readers at exterior and interior entrances and several hundred AD300 wired locks at individual room doors.

It is used for building access, payment for food, athletic event entrance, library usage, residence hall doors, and more. Use in the parking and transit system is being considered for the future as well.

To make this project happen was no small task.

“We knew probably 10 years before that we wanted to get rid of the mag stripe,” says Melanie Chambliss, IT Manager for the TigerCard. “It was outdated technology, and it was not secure.”

Auburn had upgrade a vast array of old technology and readers to support all the different use cases on campus.

According to Jeff Koziol, Allegion’s Business Development Manager for Mobile Credentials, Auburn has more than 3000 Allegion MTB readers controlling access at exterior and interior entrances and several hundred additional AD300 wired locks at individual room doors.

“I'm very excited for what the future holds …The students love it. The parents love it as well,” adds Chambliss. “I think it's a great time to be at Auburn.”

 

WATCH VIDEO

 

