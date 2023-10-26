Campus ID News
Video interview explores how CBORD does mobile credential

Company veteran Read Winkelman details what makes their offering unique and his vision for the future of campus IDs

CampusIDNews Staff   ||   Oct 26, 2023

Transaction system provider, CBORD, has been working with mobile IDs for many years – first with QR codes generated in their campus mobile app and today via NFC credentials stored in handset's wallet. In this edition of CampusIDChats, publisher Chris Corum talks with Read Winkelman, CBORD Sales VP, about the company's approach to mobile credentials.

“CBORD has been providing mobile applications for over a decade,” says Winkelman. “Back when smart phones weren’t nearly as ubiquitous as they are now.”

Will we make deposits through ApplePay to put into a campus card account? Will people be able to share dollars between two different mobile credentials by tapping their phones together?

The company’s GET App has been used for early pre-wallet versions of digital IDs, and today it helps to augment the NFC, wallet-based mobile credential. Students at CBORD campuses are comfortable and familiar with GET so adding enrollment for the mobile credential to the app ensures a high level of uptake.

This is part of what Winkelman says differentiates CBORD’s offering from other mobile credentials. He also cites the high level of implementation support the company provides.

“I think what sets us apart is our product management and implementation teams,” he explains, noting that they build roadmaps, conduct pilots and help clients through the entire process.

Hear Winkeman's thoughts on:

  • If mobile credentials open the door to launching a program at any time of the year
  • How the GET app helps make CBORD’s mobile credential offering unique
  • If we will make deposits through ApplePay to put into a campus card account?
  • If people may one day make peer-to-peer payments between two different mobile credentials by tapping their phones together.

Checkout the full conversation, by clicking the image at the top of this page.

 

TAGS:
