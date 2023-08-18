University of Kentucky launches mobile credential with CBORD and HID

Students at the University of Kentucky community can now use their WildCard Mobile ID on an iPhone, Apple Watch or Android device to access campus buildings, make purchases and more. Transaction system provider CBORD and access control partner HID Global worked with the campus to make the new system a reality.

Students download the Mobile ID from the App Store or Google Play using through the campus-branded CBORD GET app. Using the app they can download the mobile credential directly to their smartphone or watch.

“CBORD worked with the University of Kentucky to develop a plan to support mobile credentials throughout the WildCard program,” says Read Winkelman, Vice President, Sales, CBORD. “The university now joins many CBORD campuses already using mobile credentials successfully.”

Already, more than 100 institutions are embracing mobile credentials and this adoption will grow exponentially every year.

“We have supported NFC-based mobile credentials since 2012, and our customers process over 350,000 mobile credential transactions daily,” Winkelman adds. “With our partnership, customers see industry-leading rates of student adoption, which speaks to our ability to simplify the move for a seamless launch.”

Physical security is a key application for the university. The campus community relies on access control solutions from HID Global across campus administrative buildings, classrooms and residence halls.

“We are proud to partner with the University of Kentucky on the rollout of mobile credentials,” says Tim Nybolm, Director – End User Business Development, Higher Education, HID Global.

“Today’s student is ‘born digital’ and is looking for a convenient and exceptional user experience,” he adds. “With the use of mobile credentials, students have found a more convenient, efficient and secure way to access buildings and amenities on campus.”

Nyblom told CampusIDNews that Kentucky and many other campuses have embarked on a digital transformation journey using mobile technologies to elevate the student experience and increase security. He says, “already, more than 100 institutions are embracing mobile credentials and this adoption will grow exponentially every year.”

The student perspective with mobile credential at Kentucky

While student love the idea of mobile ID, some concerns always exist. What if I lose my phone? How do I get into my dorm if my battery dies?

Modern mobile ID solutions put these concerns to rest.

If a student misplaces their iPhone or Apple Watch, they can use the “Find My” app to lock and locate the device. Using Apple Wallet’s Express Mode, the mobile ID can be used without unlocking or waking the device. Even if the phone’s power is depleted, reserve power still enables the mobile ID to conduct transactions.

From a privacy perspective, a university release reassures students that Apple does not know when or where they use their Mobile ID, and transaction history is never stored on Apple servers.

Amy Surprenant, End User Business Development, HID Global, was onsite for the launch.

“Students were thrilled that they had student ID cards on their phones and no longer had to wait in a long line to get their IDs,” Surprenant says. “This mobile credential is not only convenient but provides increased security and enhances student experiences.”

For now, the university says students should still carry their physical ID cards. The new rollout is part of a phased approach, so some locations will still require a physical card.

The WildCard Mobile ID will be available to faculty and staff in the coming year.

Check out the WildCard online to learn more.