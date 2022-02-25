NACCU video discusses steps toward mobile deployment

In a recent video interview published to the National Association of Campus Card Users (NACCU) website, a few Association members discuss their pathway toward mobile credential deployment on campus. The discussion specifically highlights the importance of pacing the project and attacking the larger goal of mobile deployment by segmenting implementation into smaller, more manageable steps.

One of the preeminent discussions in the campus transaction system and campus identity realm right now is the shift to mobile credentials. With Mobile credentials now a proven technology and viable alternative for the wide range of student transactions, more and more universities are getting to grips with the migration.

As discussed in the video snippet, there are card office professionals and departments across the country who are all in varying stages of the process. Open forums and discussions like the one hosted by NACCU serve as an important reminder of that, as well as offer a great resource for those seeking answers to mobile-related questions.