CampusIDChat: Updates for Transact Mobile Credential in 2023

Andrew Hudson   ||   Mar 22, 2023  ||   ,

Transact Campus VP and GM of ID Solutions, Rasheed Behrooznia, discusses the year ahead for Transact Mobile Credential, recent updates, and why the technology is a good fit for campuses. Fresh off the recent Transact 360 event in Atlanta earlier this month, Behrooznia shares some additions to the mobile credential offering.

Watch along as we discuss what success for mobile credential in 2023 looks like, "myth bust" some common misconceptions around the technology, and look ahead at some new additions to the offering going forward.

For more on mobile credentials, visit TransactCampus.com.

RECENT POSTS

Mar 24, 23 /

Penn State makes meal plan available to faculty, staff

Penn State University has opened its on campus meal plan to all faculty and staff via the campus card. All faulty and staff are eligible to purchase a meal plan and beginning February 1, faculty and staff can also add LionCash to their id+ card for discounted meals at participating dining locations.

Idaho lawsuit seeks to overturn law prohibiting campus cards for voter ID

Student IDs have occupied a gray area when it comes to voter identification, with some states accepting the campus card at the the polls and others not. The latest to grapple with the challenge is the state of Idaho where a new lawsuit has been filed against a recent law that prohibits the use of student ID cards as an acceptable form of identification at polling places.
Mar 22, 23 / ,

CampusIDChat: Updates for Transact Mobile Credential in 2023

Transact Campus VP and GM of ID Solutions, Rasheed Behrooznia, discusses the year ahead for mobile credential, recent updates, and why the technology is a good fit for campuses. Fresh off the recent Transact 360 event in Atlanta earlier this month, Behrooznia shares some additions to the mobile credential offering.
