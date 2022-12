Transact Campus’ Laura Newell-McLaughlin discusses the company’s recent acquisition of mobile ordering provider, Hangry, and what the move means for Transact Mobile Ordering and campus commerce.

Hangry specializes in mobile ordering solutions for college campuses, making it a fitting addition to the Transact Campus portfolio. Watch along as Newell-McLaughlin discusses the deal and what campuses can expect from Transact Mobile Ordering going forward.