CampusIDChat: Mobile ordering & modern dining

Campus auxiliary service expert, Robert Holden discusses the technology that is shaping university dining and retail services. Listen along as Holden talks about his time at the University of Georgia and how mobile ordering with Grubhub evolved dining service on campus.

Robert Holden has devoted a 40-year career to university auxiliary services, and has nearly seen it all. His career spans time at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, the University of California San Diego, and most recently the University of Georgia where he served as the Associate Vice President of Auxiliary Services.

It was during his time at Georgia that Holden was one of the pioneering auxiliary service professionals to trial and launch the then fledgling technology of mobile ordering. Listen in as Holden describes his experience taking mobile ordering from its early iteration to what we know it as today, and hear what Holden believes will shape dining over the coming decade.