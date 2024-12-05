Penn State moves to Transact Mobile Ordering

After years of experience and a variety of mobile ordering solutions, Penn State is transitioning to the Transact Mobile Ordering app. At the institution’s main location – the University Park campus – a number of dining locations have already launched the service.

All on-campus locations will be up and running by spring according to an article in the PSU Collegian.

Prior mobile ordering offerings included a web-based solution that was also linked to from the Penn State Go mobile app. It was not a true mobile app and provided a less-than-ideal user experience. In spring 2023, the experience was upgraded with native mobile ordering functionality in the app.

Students responded positively to the initial upgrade to the native solution.

In a Penn State article, Isabel Graham, chair of campus operations for the University Park Undergraduate Association, said “students will definitely feel more inclined to order food through their mobile devices because of the more streamlined integration in the Penn State Go app.”

Transact Mobile Ordering is expected to further improve the ordering capability within the app, expediting orders, payments, and pick it up from various campus locations.

According to a Penn State announcement, five of the six campus dining areas will go live in December and January, with the final launching a bit later in March.

Other Commonwealth Campuses will transition in Fall 2025.